Tropical storm drenches El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season drenched parts of Central America Sunday and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people had died in flooding.
President Nayib Bukele decreed a 15-day state of emergency to deal with the rains that began pounding the country on Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Amanda’s landfall on Sunday.
“We are facing a critical situation,” said Interior Minister Mario Durán.
Amanda had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph when it hit Sunday morning, but soon dissipated as it moved overland.
Police disperse Brazil demonstrators
RIO DE JANEIRO — Police say they used tear gas to disperse hundreds of demonstrators in Brazil’s largest city on Sunday as groups protesting and supporting President Jair Bolsonaro neared a clash.
The demonstration by several hundred black-clad members of football fan groups in Sao Paulo appeared to be the largest anti-Bolsonaro street march in months in a country that has become an epicenter of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.
Police didn’t immediately have information about any arrests or injuries.
Official: Israel sorry about fatal shooting
JERUSALEM — Israel’s defense minister apologized on Sunday for the Israeli police’s deadly shooting of an unarmed Palestinian man who was autistic.
The shooting of Iyad Halak, 32, in Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday, drew broad condemnations and revived complaints alleging excessive force by Israeli security forces.
Benny Gantz, who is also Israel’s “alternate” prime minister under a power-sharing deal, made the remarks at the weekly meeting of the Israeli Cabinet.
Egyptian military: 19 militants killed
EL-ARISH, Egypt — The Egyptian military said it has killed at least 19 militants in raids and airstrikes against an Islamic insurgency in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, in clashes that also left at least five casualties among its troops.
Col. Tamer el-Rifai said in his statement late Saturday that the raids and airstrikes took place last week in the towns of Bir al-Abed, Rafah and Sheikh Zuweid.
8 die in Somalia blast
NAIROBI, Kenya — A Somali police officer says at least eight civilians were killed when a minibus hit a roadside bomb outside the capital on Sunday morning.
Abdullahi Ahmed said the minibus hit the bomb in the Hawa Abdi area near Mogadishu. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.