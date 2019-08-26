Police: 7 adults shot at birthday party
CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — A Maryland police chief says seven adults were injured when shots were fired at a child’s birthday party a few miles southeast of the nation’s capital.
Prince George’s County police Cpl. Nicholas Clayton tells The Associated Press that the shooting occurred Saturday night near the Camp Springs and Morningside areas. Police Chief Hank Stawinski said at a press conference that around 12 people were at a 2-year-old’s birthday party when an individual fired shots into the gathering.
Police say three of the seven people shot are critically injured, but Stawinski said they’re expected to survive. All seven are between the ages of 18 and 20.
The chief didn’t release information about the suspect, who is still at large. He says there may have been words exchanged before the shooting.
Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens
MIAMI — Forecasters say the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has strengthened as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday that Tropical Storm Dorian could intensify to near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday.
As of 5 p.m. EDT Sunday, Dorian’s center was located about 375 miles east-southeast of Barbados and was moving westward at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds had increased to 50 mph.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was issued for Grenada and its dependencies, as well as for Martinique.
Forecasters say Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Virgin Islands should monitor Dorian’s progress.
Average U.S. price of gas down 8 cents
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 8 cents per gallon over the past two weeks to $2.66.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday that an abundant supply and low crude oil costs contributed to the decrease at the pump.The price is 25 cents lower than what it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.57 a gallon in Honolulu.
The lowest average is $2.07 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel is down 3 cents, to $3.01 per gallon.
Police: Man shoots worshiper
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Authorities say a man walked into a South Carolina church demanding money during an early Sunday service and shot one worshiper.
Centro Cristiano de Columbia Church Pastor Henry Alfaro said the lights were dim and people were praying when the man waved his gun and demanded money around 6:15 a.m.
Alfaro told WLTX-TV the man fired in the air, then shot a church member before his gun appeared to stop working and he ran from the church in the Columbia suburb of Forest Acres.
Alfaro says the wounded man had surgery and remains in the hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.
Forest Acres Police say the man got into a car and drove off. He hasn’t been identified.It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were at the service.