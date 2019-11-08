FILE - This Feb. 17, 2006 file photo, shows a fence separating Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, right, and Sonyota, Mexico, running through Lukeville, Ariz. Environmental and other activists say they'll gather on the U.S.-Mexico border at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, to protest plans by the Trump administration to build a wall there. Laiken Jordahl of the Center for Biological Diversity says the 30-foot barrier will block wildlife migration, destroy sacred sites and imperil endangered species.