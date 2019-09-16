Police: Owner blew up house on daughter’s wedding day
EDGEWOOD, Pa. — A homeowner near Pittsburgh blew up his house on his daughter’s wedding day, police said shortly after his body was found in the rubble late Saturday.
The man had been seen standing in front of his house in Edgewood shortly before it exploded and caught fire, authorities said, but for several hours he couldn’t be accounted for. His death has been ruled a suicide.
Officials are still investigating the explosion’s cause, but “it looks like he disconnected the gas line in the basement of the house,” Police Chief Robert Payne said. “And of course, it wouldn’t take much of a spark to explode the house.”
Most of the family was out of the house at the time for the wedding, officials said.
Police said they had been to the home before for domestic issues relating to mental illness.
A house next door that was damaged by the fire had recently been sold, and officials say a family had been planning to move in soon.
Man, 18, killed in shooting outside Rose Bowl after a game
LOS ANGELES — A physical altercation escalated into a shooting in the Rose Bowl parking lot late Saturday that left one man dead and another injured, Pasadena police said.
The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m., three hours after the UCLA football game against the University of Oklahoma, police said in a prepared statement. Officers responded to a call about a fight in the area of Arroyo Boulevard and Seco Street and discovered the two victims.
Both men were transported to a local hospital, where Kamryn Stone, 18, of Los Angeles, died from his injuries, police said. The other individual, a 51-year-old man from Los Angeles, is recovering from a gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition.
The motive for the shooting is unknown, but a preliminary investigation indicated the incident was not random in nature, police said.
No further details were available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (626) 744-4241.
2 injured in shooting at football game
FORT WORTH, Tex. — Police in Texas say two people were injured when gunfire erupted at a youth football game.
Authorities say a woman was struck in the leg and a girl was grazed in the back when shots rang out during the game among elementary school-aged children Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth. Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fort Worth police said the incident started as a dispute between parents at the game. Officer Jimmy Pollozani said the son of one of the parents, who was not playing in the game, later came to the field with a handgun and began firing.
Witnesses say the shooter was on a small hill overlooking the field when he opened fire. Pollozani says police haven’t located the gunman.
Inmate dies, prison placed on lockdown
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — An inmate at a Tennessee state prison has died and officials say the facility is on lockdown while the death is investigated.
News outlets report prison operator CoreCivic spokeswoman Amanda Gilcrist said Hardeman County Correctional Facility officers responded Saturday to an inmate who called for assistance with his cellmate. Gilcrist said officers found the cellmate unconscious, and he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Gilcrist did not release the inmate’s name or cause of death.
She says the prison in Whiteville will remain on lockdown while the Tennessee Department of Correction investigates the death.
Beached whale on coastline dies
OCEAN CITY, Md. — A beached whale that initially drew a large crowd of Maryland oceanfront onlookers is dead.
The National Aquarium in Baltimore sent a team to Ocean City on Sunday morning to assess the condition of the juvenile sperm whale.
The aquarium said in an afternoon news release that aquarium veterinarians determined the whale has died. It says the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Ocean City police will remove the animal from the beach. The department will perform a necropsy to determine what happened.
The small whale was reported stranded just before 7 a.m. Sunday outside the High Point South condominium complex.