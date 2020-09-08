U.S. soldier wounded, 2 Somali troops killed
MOGADISHU, Somalia — A U.S. soldier was wounded and two Somali soldiers were killed when an al-Shabab suicide bomber tried to pass a checkpoint and attack a military compound in southern Somalia but was stopped by the partner forces, the countries said Monday.
A Somali information ministry statement said the attack occurred Monday morning about 10 miles north of the port city of Kismayo. Three other Somali soldiers were wounded and an al-Shabab extremist was killed, it said.
Mexico: Bodies of 2 missing tourists found
MEXICO CITY — Authorities have identified bodies found in a well in northern Mexico as two missing tourists from the United States, officials said Monday.
The Baja California state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the victims were identified as retirees Ian Hirschsohn and Kathy Harvey. Their disappearances were reported to authorities on Sept. 2, the statement said.
Turkey sentences IS suspect to life in prison
ISTANBUL, Turkey — A Turkish court on Monday sentenced an Islamic State suspect to life in prison over the New Year’s Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that left 39 people dead in 2017.
The suspect, Albulkadir Masharipov, of Uzbekistan, was convicted of 39 counts of murder and one count of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order. He was handed 40 separate life sentences without parole. The court also sentenced him to a total of 1,368 years in prison for the attempted murder of 79 people who escaped the attack with injuries.
Mine collapse kills at least 8 in Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — At least eight Pakistani miners were killed and seven were injured when a marble mine collapsed Monday in the country’s northwest, police said.
Rescue workers were still trying to pull out several trapped miners, said Tariq Khan, a district police officer in the town of Mohmand on the Afghan border.
He said the cause of the cave-in was not known.
India has 2nd-highest total of virus cases
NEW DELHI — India’s coronavirus cases surged to 4.2 million, the second-highest total in the world, on Monday as urban metro trains partially resume service in the capital New Delhi and other states.
The 90,802 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total to 4,204,614, passing Brazil, which has more than 4.1 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. More than 6.2 million people in the United States have been infected.
India’s Health Ministry on Monday also reported 1,016 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking fatalities to 71,642, the third-highest national death toll.
Leading opposition activist in Belarus missing
KYIV, Ukraine — A leading opposition activist in Belarus and two other members of an opposition council went missing Monday, raising fears they were detained as authorities seek to squelch nearly a month of protests against the re-election of the country’s authoritarian leader.
Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with President Alexander Lukashenko on a transition of power, was reportedly put on a minibus in the capital, Minsk, and driven away by unidentified people.
British police: Stabbing suspect in custody
LONDON — British police arrested a 27-year-old man early Monday on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a string of stabbings in a busy nightlife district in the central England city of Birmingham over the weekend.
West Midlands Police said the suspect remains in custody after being arrested at around 4 a.m.