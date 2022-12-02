Ex-con gets at least 18 years in severed head case in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — An ex-convict who led police on a chase around Las Vegas before officers found the severed head and dismembered body of his friend in a stolen vehicle he was driving was sentenced Thursday to at least 18 years in prison.

The Associated Press

