Ex-con gets at least 18 years in severed head case in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — An ex-convict who led police on a chase around Las Vegas before officers found the severed head and dismembered body of his friend in a stolen vehicle he was driving was sentenced Thursday to at least 18 years in prison.
Eric John Holland said he was “truly remorseful” for killing Richard P. Miller, whose remains were found in coolers in the bed of a Chevrolet Avalanche in which Las Vegas police stopped Holland last December. Authorities found that Miller had been shot several times, including at least once in the head, before his body was carved up.
Holland, 58, has an extensive criminal history, mostly for forgery and embezzlement, but also including an attempted prison escape in Texas.
Before Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced him to 18 to 45 years for second-degree murder and felony theft, Holland said Thursday he hoped authorities would continue to investigate his motive for killing Miller.
Holland’s attorney, Daniel Westbrook, told the judge he would not say more than what his client said. Westbrook declined additional comment after the sentencing hearing.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday that in jailhouse interviews, Holland said he wanted police to investigate whether Miller was responsible for the disappearance of Miller’s ex-wife, Jing Me Zhu, in 2018 or 2019.
“I’m going to prison for the rest of my life, and I just want to make sure that she wasn’t forgotten,” Holland told the newspaper.
Holland said he believed Zhu lived in China and Canada before marrying Miller in 2018. In divorce proceedings less than a year later, Miller alleged in court documents that Zhu left him and moved to China. Records showed that Zhu could not be located to receive a court summons.
Westbrook told the newspaper that Holland believes Zhu is dead and that Miller killed her.
Holland did not provide details of Miller’s death, the Review-Journal reported.
Las Vegas police said Thursday they had no missing person investigation related to Zhu.
Canadian charged in deaths of 3 more Indigenous women
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Police alleged Thursday that a Canadian man previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be.
Jeremy Skibicki was charged May 18 and kept in custody after the partial remains of Rebecca Contois, 24, were found in a garbage bin near an apartment building. Contois lived in Winnipeg but was a member of O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, also known as Crane River.
Police at the time said they were not ruling out more victims. On Thursday, they said Skibicki is now charged with first-degree murder in three other deaths in the same short period in the spring.
Police said Morgan Beatrice Harris, 39, and Marcedes Myran, 26, were killed in the first week of May. Both women lived in Winnipeg and were members of Long Plain First Nation.
Police said a fourth woman, unidentified but believed to be Indigenous, is thought to have been killed on or about last March 15. They released a photo of a jacket similar to one she had been wearing.
Mayor: More than 12 killed in Haiti as gangs vie for control
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — More than 12 people were slain and numerous homes set on fire in a community near Haiti’s capital as gangs fight to control more territory, a mayor told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The incident occurred in the small town of Cabaret northwest of Port-au-Prince at nearly midnight Tuesday, Mayor Joseph Jeanson Guillaume said.
The community recently appointed local residents to serve as guards given a spike in violence across Haiti, but they were overpowered by gangs with machine guns, he said.
“There was nothing they were able to do to defend themselves,” Guillaume said. “This is a terrible incident.”
Pictures and videos shared on social media show the bodies of mutilated victims strewn outside their homes and fires burning through the night, consuming more than 20 houses.
Congo military accuses M23 rebels of killing 50 civilians
BENI, Congo — Congo’s military on Thursday accused the M23 rebels of breaching a cease-fire, saying that they killed at least 50 people in a massacre earlier this week and warning that the army would defend civilians from attacks.
The statement comes less than a week after regional leaders issued a cease-fire ultimatum at a summit in Angola, saying M23 also needed to withdraw from the towns it seized in recent months or else an East African regional force would intervene.
The U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO said the violence took place Tuesday in Kishishe village “and included a high number of civilian casualties.” The community is about 45 miles from the regional capital, Goma.
A local civil society group said Thursday that the death toll had risen after more bodies were discovered in a field near Bwito. It said other civilians were still reported missing after the attack.
In New York, the U.N. Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said MONUSCO had received reports of fighting in the area between M23 rebels and Mai-Mai militias.
However, the Congolese military blamed the deaths in Kishishe village on Rwandan defense forces and the M23. Congo has long accused Rwanda of backing the rebels, an allegation Rwanda has repeatedly denied.
