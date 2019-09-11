1 dead, 19 people injured in German hospital fire
BERLIN — Officials say one person has died and 19 more have been injured in a fire at a hospital in the western German city of Duesseldorf.
City authorities said Tuesday that the fire broke out late Monday at Duesseldorf’s Marienhospital.
Duesseldorf fire service spokesman Christopher Schuster said seven people suffered serious injuries from smoke inhalation, four of them life-threatening.
Egypt arrests suspected Muslim Brotherhood members
CAIRO — Egypt says police have arrested 16 suspected Muslim Brotherhood members for allegedly smuggling currency out of the country and plotting militant attacks in Egypt.
The Interior Ministry said Tuesday the suspects were collaborating with wanted Brotherhood members in Turkey to help smuggle wanted Islamists from Egypt to Europe.
It says in a statement the suspects also provided funds for Brotherhood members to carry out militant attacks in Egypt.
The Muslim Brotherhood won a series of elections after the 2011 uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak. Mohammed Morsi, a senior Brotherhood figure, became Egypt’s first freely-elected president the following year.
The military overthrew Morsi in 2013 amid massive protests against his brief rule. Authorities have since branded the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization and arrested thousands of its members. Morsi collapsed in a courtroom and died in June.
Journalist wounded in bombing
CAIRO — Hungary’s foreign ministry says a Hungarian journalist has been wounded in clashes between rival armed groups in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.
Tamas Merczel, a ministry spokesman, said on Tuesday that photojournalist Gergely Szabo was hurt in a bombing in Tripoli on Saturday and was taken to a nearby hospital.Libya’s Foreign Ministry says Szabo, who works for RTL television, was wounded in an airstrike by the self-styled Libyan National Army on Tripoli’s southern Salah al-Deen area.
A spokesman for the forces didn’t answer calls seeking comment.
The self-styled army launched an offensive on Tripoli in April, clashing with militias allied with the U.N.-supported but weak government in the city.
The battles have stalled over the past weeks, with both sides dug in and shelling one another along Tripoli’s southern reaches.