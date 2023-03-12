Police: Stalker killed woman, her husband, then himself
REDMOND, Wash. — A long-haul truck driver from Texas who became obsessed with a software engineer in Washington state after meeting her through a social media chatroom app killed her, her husband and then himself after stalking them for months, police said.
Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, and her husband, Mohammad Milad Naseri, 35, were shot to death in their suburban Seattle home by Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, 38, according to Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. He said officers spent a week trying to serve a protection order on Khodakaramrezaei but had not been able to find him before the killings.
“This is the absolute worst outcome for a stalking case,” Lowe said at a media briefing Friday afternoon. “This is every victim, every detective, every police chief’s worst nightmare.”
Study: For most men, treatment for prostate cancer can wait
Researchers have found long-term evidence that actively monitoring localized prostate cancer is a safe alternative to immediate surgery or radiation.
The results, released Saturday, are encouraging for men who want to avoid treatment-related sexual and incontinence problems, said Dr. Stacy Loeb, a prostate cancer specialist at NYU Langone Health who was not involved in the research.
The study directly compared the three approaches — surgery to remove tumors, radiation treatment and monitoring. Most prostate cancer grows slowly, so it takes many years to look at the disease’s outcomes.
“There was no difference in prostate cancer mortality at 15 years between the groups,” Loeb said. And prostate cancer survival for all three groups was high — 97% regardless of treatment approach. “That’s also very good news.”
The results were published Saturday in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at a European Association of Urology conference in Milan, Italy. Britain’s National Institute for Health and Care Research paid for the research.
Men diagnosed with localized prostate cancer shouldn’t panic or rush treatment decisions, said lead author Dr. Freddie Hamdy, of the University of Oxford. Instead, they should “consider carefully the possible benefits and harms caused by the treatment options.”
A small number of men with high-risk or more advanced disease do need urgent treatments, he added.
3D-printed rocket still grounded
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A rocket made almost completely of 3D-printed parts came within a half-second of blasting off Saturday on its debut flight, but remained grounded after back-to-back launch aborts.
The engines ignited, but abruptly shut down, leaving Relativity Space’s rocket, named Terran, standing on its pad.
Launch controllers reset the countdown clocks and aimed for the last possible moment of the three-hour window at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. But once again, on-board flight computers halted the countdown, this time with 45 seconds remaining.
Relativity Space blamed the afternoon’s first problem on automation software and the second on low fuel pressure. The first launch attempt, on Wednesday, was aborted at the one-minute mark because of a bad valve. There was no immediate word on when the company might try again.
Hawaii volcano likely to resume
HONOLULU — Hawaii’s second-largest volcano is likely to resume erupting soon after a brief pause.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Saturday that a shallow earthquake storm had been detected under the summit of Kilauea. That signals that “resumption of eruptive activity at Kilauea summit is likely imminent,” the USGS said.
Scientists just said Tuesday that lava had stopped flowing after 61 days of volcanic activity, but Kilauea is living up to its reputation as one of the world’s most active volcanoes. It also erupted from September 2021 to last December. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences.
For about two weeks last December, Hawaii’s biggest volcano, Mauna Loa, was also erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island. The dual eruptions of Hawaii’s biggest volcanos provided a temporary boost to tourism during the slow season.
