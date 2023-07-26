DNA test helps identify body of Korean War soldier
ATLANTA — DNA analysis has helped scientists identify the remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Georgia who was killed during the Korean War, U.S. officials announced Wednesday.
Scientists used mitochondrial DNA along with a chest X-ray and other tools to identify Army Sgt. 1st Class James L. Wilkinson late last year, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting agency said in a news release. Wilkinson was from Bowdon, a town near the Georgia-Alabama state line about 50 miles west of Atlanta.
He was 19 when he went missing in September 1950 during fighting along the Naktong River near Yongsan, South Korea.
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $910 million after Tuesday night’s drawing produced no big winners, extending a stretch of bad luck dating back to April.
The new $910 million prize is among the largest in U.S. lottery history and follows a $1.08 billion Powerball prize won by a player July 19 in Los Angeles. California lottery officials haven’t announced a winner for that jackpot, which was the sixth-largest in U.S. history.
The largest U.S. jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize won in November 2022.
Mexican marines working customs duty said Wednesday they found a shipping container loaded with 7,200 bottles of a clear liquid labeled mezcal but that actually contained liquid methamphetamine.
The massive meth shipment was found on a Liberian-flagged vessel at the Pacific coast port of Manzanillo. The container was destined for Australia, according to shipping documents.
The marines said the shipment contained 9.5 tons of liquid meth, though the dry weight of the drugs would have been considerably less.
WASHINGTON — The White House has nominated a career air mobility pilot with key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe to serve as the Air Force’s next top general.
In a notice to Congress posted Wednesday, the White House nominated Gen. David W. Allvin to serve as the service’s next chief.
If confirmed, Allvin would replace outgoing Gen. CQ Brown, who was tapped by the White House to serve as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.
PITTSBURGH — A federal judge Wednesday rejected a request by lawyers for the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman to exhume the body of the defendant’s father to prove paternity.
U.S. District Judge Robert Colville agreed with prosecutors that the defense waited too long to make its motion for exhumation.
The Associated Press
