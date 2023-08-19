ATLANTA — For much of the Republican presidential field, Donald Trump is the candidate who must not be named — or at least not criticized too harshly.
Multiple GOP White House contenders took the stage Friday in Atlanta, the city where the former president was most recently indicted and where he must surrender next week on racketeering charges related to the 2020 election. They dealt gingerly with the man they’re trying to catch in the 2024 GOP primary campaign.
Radio host Erick Erickson’s annual convocation of conservative leaders and activists mostly sidestepped the dominant figure in Republican politics. The Gathering, Erickson said, “is our time to come together and hear from people when they’re running for office, why should we vote for you … what’s your vision.”
Recommended for you
Trump dominates the primary polls and media attention despite criminal indictments for alleged actions before, during and after his presidency. Those four indictments seem to have hardened Trump’s support among core GOP voters, even as a majority of people in the United States disapprove of him, according to the polls. Many party loyalists who say they are open to alternatives aren’t necessarily enthusiastic about criticizing the former president.
The event offered a potential preview of how Trump may factor into the conversation when many of the same Republican contenders gather Wednesday for the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. Trump has signaled he might not attend, but the forum in Atlanta was a reminder that the former president is hard to avoid — even when he’s physically not present.
Former Vice President Mike Pence told a friendly audience that he has “real differences” with Trump “about the future of the country.” He nodded to the Capitol insurrection that is the focus of one of the pending indictments against Trump. He called it “that fateful day” and repeated that he fulfilled “my constitutional duty” — his way of affirming why he did not grant Trump’s wish of blocking Democrat Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
But before any of those carefully qualified statements, Pence said, “I always stood loyally by President Donald Trump.”
Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador during the Trump administration, offered a critique by pairing it with a compliment.
“Trump did a good job of getting attention on China’s trade practices, but he didn’t do nearly enough on the fact that they have bought 400,000 acres of U.S. soil,” she said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeated his attacks on so-called “wokeness” and reminded attendees of his ongoing fight with entertainment giant Disney. The closest he came to confronting Trump was a call for the party to look ahead, and he did that with a swipe at familiar foils beyond the Republican fold.
“There’s nobody that wants us to be looking backwards more than the Democrats and the media,” he said, adding a seeming allusion to Trump’s lies that his loss to Biden was rigged. “They would love to have us have to relitigate all this stuff from 2020,” DeSantis said.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott took a similar route, emphasizing his “optimism” about the “future” of the party and the country. Scott saved his presidential barbs for Biden.
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, nearly alone among Republican hopefuls in criticizing Trump for his behavior and related legal peril, could shift the dynamics today when he appears with Erickson. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, making his first bid for public office, will appear as well.
Explained Whit Ayres, a national Republican pollster, “You can’t win the nomination by attacking (Trump) frontally.”
Ayres said the dynamics reflect the realities of the GOP primary electorate. About 10-15% are “Never Trumpers,” Ayres said, while about 30-35% hardcore Trump supporters. The rest, half or a slim majority, “have doubts about his electability” in a general election but are still “reliable Republicans who voted for him twice,” Ayres said.
As a Republican, “you can’t call him unfit for office,” Ayres said. “That’s basically requiring half the party to admit they screwed up and put someone unfit for office into the Oval Office. That’s just a psychological step too far for most people.”
Brad Raymer, an attendee from Marietta, Ga., was among the attendees who has cast two November ballots for Trump. But he called the Friday conversation refreshing.
“I don’t want to hear any more about Trump,” Raymer said. “It’s good to hear these candidates’ actual ideas.”