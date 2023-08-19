Election 2024 Republicans Georgia
Buy Now

Presidential candidate and former ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at The Gathering in Atlanta on Friday.

 Ben Gray

ATLANTA — For much of the Republican presidential field, Donald Trump is the candidate who must not be named — or at least not criticized too harshly.

Multiple GOP White House contenders took the stage Friday in Atlanta, the city where the former president was most recently indicted and where he must surrender next week on racketeering charges related to the 2020 election. They dealt gingerly with the man they’re trying to catch in the 2024 GOP primary campaign.

Recommended for you