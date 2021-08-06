Western nations condemn Russia’s actions in Georgia
UNITED NATIONS — Western nations are marking Saturday’s 13th anniversary of the conflict between Russia and Georgia with renewed condemnation of Moscow’s “illegal military presence” in two Georgia regions and calls for the withdrawal of its forces “without delay.”
In a joint statement, six European countries and the United States also condemned what they called Russia’s continuing provocations in Georgia despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They cited Moscow’s reinforced military presence and military exercises on Georgia’s territory, arbitrary detentions and kidnappings of local citizens, restriction of movements and prohibition of education in residents’ native language.
The statement from Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, Albania, the United Kingdom and the United States was read outside the U.N. Security Council chamber on Wednesday after closed-door council discussions. The Western nations called for urgent unimpeded access for human rights monitors and humanitarian workers.
Venezuela to alter value of currency
Venezuela’s central bank on Thursday announced the change to the bolivar will go into effect Oct. 1.
The new 100 bolivar bill will be the highest denomination. It is equivalent to 100,000,000 of the current bolivar.
This is the third adjustment since socialist leaders began governing Venezuela. The bolivar lost three zeros in 2008 under now-deceased President Hugo Chávez, while his successor, Nicolás Maduro, eliminated five zeros in 2018. Venezuela is in its sixth year of recession, and millions live in poverty.
The 1 million bolivar bill is currently the highest denomination, but it is scarce. More than seven of those bills are needed to buy a 1.3-gallon bottle of water, which cost 7.4 million bolivars or $1.84 dollars on Thursday.
Jihadists kill at least 30 in Burkina Faso
JOHANNESBURG — At least 30 people, including members of the military, were killed by jihadi rebels in northern Burkina Faso, the government said Thursday.
Eleven civilians, 15 soldiers, and four volunteer defense fighters, were killed by “terrorists” in several villages outside the town of Markoye in Oudalan province near the border with Niger on Wednesday, Aime Barthelemy Simpore, assistant to the minister of defense, said in a statement.
The civilians were killed at midday and the military and volunteers were ambushed four hours later after being detached to secure the area, the government said. At least 10 jihadi rebels were killed and the area has been secured by the army.
Pakistan responds to attack on temple
MULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistan on Thursday deployed paramilitary troops in a conservative town in the country’s eastern Punjab province, a day after a Muslim mob attacked and badly damaged a Hindu temple there.
In New Delhi, India’s foreign ministry summoned a Pakistani diplomat to protest the attack and demand protection for Hindus living in the predominantly Muslim Pakistan. Pakistani President Imran Khan condemned the attack on Twitter, and he promised to restore the temple.