Warnings of critical fire conditions blanketed much of the U.S. Southwest on Saturday, as crews in northern New Mexico worked to stop the growth of the nation’s largest active wildfire.
The 7-week-old fire, the largest in New Mexico history, has burned 491 square miles of forest in rugged terrain east of Santa Fe since being started in April by two planned burns.
Crews were patrolling partially burned areas and clearing and cutting containment lines, including primary ones near the fire as bulldozers scraped backup lines farther away.
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings of critical fire conditions for parts of Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. Those conditions are combination of strong wind, low relative humidity and dry vegetation.
Some travelers endure flight cancellations
Airline travelers have been dealing with thousands of flight cancellations this Memorial Day weekend.
More than 1,400 flights were canceled as of 4:15 p.m Saturday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations on Friday.
Delta Air Lines suffered the most among U.S. airlines, with more than 240 flights, or 9% of its operations, eliminated on Saturday.
Sheriff: Man suspected of killing wife, her 3 kids
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A mother and her three young children were shot to death and the suspected gunman — her husband — has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head, a sheriff in central Michigan said Saturday.
Mecosta County Sheriff Brian Miller said deputies responding to reports of shots fired found the mother, children and wounded man Friday afternoon in a home near Big Rapids in Austin Township, about 180 miles northwest of Detroit.
Describing the shooting as “heartbreaking,” Miller said the children were all under the age of 10. He did not release their names.
