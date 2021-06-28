Hurricane stays just off Mexico’s coast
MEXICO CITY — The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season stayed just off Mexico’s southwestern coast Sunday, and forecasters warned that heavy rains could cause dangerous flash floods or mudslides in coastal areas.
Hurricane Enrique, which formed Saturday, had maximum sustained winds around 90 mph late Sunday afternoon.
Sensitive British documents found
LONDON — Sensitive defense documents containing details about the British military have been found at a bus stop in England, the BBC reported Sunday.
The papers included plans for a possible U.K. military presence in Afghanistan, as well as discussion about the potential Russian reaction to the British warship HMS Defender’s travel through waters off the Crimean coast last week, the BBC said.
The broadcaster said a member of the public who wanted to remain unnamed contacted it when finding the pile of documents — about 50 pages in all — in a soggy heap Tuesday behind a bus stop in Kent, southeast of London.
The Ministry of Defense said an employee had reported the loss of the documents last week.
BAGHDAD — Iraq, Egypt and Jordan took a step toward deepening a regional alliance by holding tripartite talks in Baghdad on Sunday, in a first visit by an Egyptian head of state to the country in 30 years. Talks ranged from trade to Mideast crises.
Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was greeted by Iraq’s President Barham Salih upon arriving Sunday morning. It marked the first time an Egyptian president paid an official visit to Iraq since the 1990s when ties between both countries were severed after Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrived shortly afterward. He and el-Sissi then met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi for a third round of tripartite talks.
Protests in Lebanon leave 10 injured
BEIRUT — Lebanese troops deployed in the northern city of Tripoli early Sunday taking positions around major state institutions after a night of protests and riots against worsening living conditions left several protesters and 10 soldiers injured.
Sporadic protests were reported throughout Lebanon on Saturday as the country’s 20-month economic crisis worsened. The World Bank described the crisis as one of the worst the world has witnessed in 150 years. It is coupled with a political deadlock that has left Lebanon without a government since August.
Fire engulfs 16 boats
HONG KONG — A fire engulfed 16 vessels in a Hong Kong typhoon shelter early Sunday, resulting in at least 10 boats sinking and one person sent to a hospital.
The fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. at the Aberdeen South typhoon shelter in Hong Kong, and was extinguished more than six hours later.