Shipment set to arrive at space station today
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm rocketed toward the International Space Station on Sunday.
The delivery — due to arrive today — is the company’s 23rd for NASA in just under a decade.
A recycled Falcon rocket blasted into the predawn sky from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The Dragon is carrying more than 4,800 pounds of supplies and experiments, and fresh food including avocados, lemons and even ice cream for the space station’s seven astronauts.
‘Candyman’ takes top box office spot
LOS ANGELES — “Candyman” hooked the top spot at the North American box office.
The Universal Pictures film starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II impressively pulled in more than $22.3 million through a quiet weekend despite concerns over the delta variant. The R-rated horror movie, co-written by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, delves into an urban legend that believes if someone repeats “Candyman” five times in front of a mirror, that person would summon the hook-handed killer.
The sequel is a follow up to the original “Candyman” in 1992. The new film expects to gross $5.23 million in 51 international markets.
“Candyman” claimed No. 1 over second place “Free Guy,” which scored first place at the box office the previous two weekends.
Virus kills man who led anti-mask effort
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A man who led efforts in his Central Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19, one month after being admitted to the emergency room.
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page where she had been posting updates on his condition. He was 30 years old and a father of three children. His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.
“Caleb has peacefully passed on. He will forever live in our hearts and minds,” Jessica Wallace wrote.
Middle Passage Port Marker dedicated
BOSTON — A public marker to remember the enslaved Africans forced to journey across the ocean to toil in the Americas was formally dedicated Sunday on Boston’s downtown waterfront.
The Middle Passage Port Marker was installed last October at the end of Long Wharf looking out onto Boston Harbor. It is meant to acknowledge Boston’s history of slavery and honor the Africans who were forced into the transatlantic voyage known as the Middle Passage.
The Sunday ceremony included remarks from Michael Creasey, superintendent of the National Parks of Boston and officials from the downtown Museum of African American History.