British security guard in Germany sentenced to 13 years for spying on behalf of Russia
LONDON — A former security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin was sentenced Friday to more than 13 years in prison for putting U.K. diplomats at “maximum risk” by selling secret information to Russia.
David Ballantyne Smith admitted spying but claimed he was driven by depression and a desire to “teach the embassy a lesson” because he felt badly treated at work.
Recommended for you
But Judge Mark Wall said Smith was motivated by hatred of the U.K. and support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“He was paid for his treachery, and he was motivated by his antipathy towards this country and intended to damage this country’s interests by acting as he did,” Wall said.
Passing sentence at London’s Central Criminal Court, the judge said Smith’s actions had “potentially catastrophic consequences for others.”
He sentenced Smith to 13 years and two months in prison for eight breaches of the Official Secrets Act.
Smith, 58, gave the Russian Embassy in Germany’s capital information about the activities, identities, addresses and phone numbers of British officials, prosecutors said. Smith also collected intelligence on the operation and layout of the British Embassy, which prosecutors said would be useful to “an enemy, namely the Russian state.”
Russia, China, South Africa prepare for joint naval drills in Indian Ocean
JOHANNESBURG — Russia, China and South Africa are set to begin naval drills off South Africa’s Indian Ocean coast Friday in a demonstration of the three countries’ close ties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s tense relationship with the West.
The 10 days of exercises, named Mosi II, will coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
A Russian frigate, the Admiral Gorshkov, arrived in Cape Town earlier this week sporting the letters Z and V on its sides, letters that mark Russian weapons on the front lines in Ukraine and are used as a patriotic symbol in Russia.
The arrival of the Admiral Gorshkov has stirred considerable controversy because it is armed with the latest Zircon hypersonic missiles, a weapon that Russia says can penetrate any missile defenses to strike targets at sea and on land.
Commission: Trudeau correct to invoke Emergencies Act during truckers’ protests
TORONTO — A public commission announced Friday that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government met the “very high threshold” for invoking the Emergencies Act to quell the protests by truckers and others angry over Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions last winter.
For weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other vehicles clogged the streets of Ottawa, the capital, and besieged Parliament Hill, railing against vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 precautions and condemning Trudeau’s Liberal government.
Members of the self-styled Freedom Convoy also blockaded various U.S.-Canadian border crossings. And police arrested 11 people at the blockaded border crossing at Coutts, Alberta, opposite Montana, after learning of a cache of guns and ammunition.
Protests again break out across Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Protesters in Iran marched through the streets of multiple cities in the most widespread demonstration in weeks amid the monthslong unrest that’s gripped the Islamic Republic, online videos purported to show Friday.
The demonstrations, marking 40 days since Iran executed two men on charges related to the protests, show the continuing anger in the country. The protests, which began over the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country’s morality police, have morphed into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Videos showed demonstrations in Iran’s capital, Tehran, as well as in the cities of Arak, Isfahan, Izeh in Khuzestan province and Karaj, the group Human Rights Activists in Iran said. The Associated Press could not immediately verify the videos, many of which had been blurred or showed grainy nighttime scenes.
Spain to extradite British hacker to U.S.
MADRID — Spain’s National Court has agreed to the extradition to the U.S. of a British citizen who allegedly took part in computer attacks, including the July 2020 hacking of Twitter accounts of public figures such as Joseph Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Gates.
Joseph James O’Connor faces 14 charges covering crimes such as revelation of secrets, membership of a criminal gang, illegal access to computer systems, internet fraud, money laundering and extortion. He is accused of hacking some 130 Twitter accounts.
O’Connor, 23, from Liverpool, England was arrested in the southern Spanish coastal town of Estepona in July 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.