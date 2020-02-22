In this June 20, 2018 file photo, Catoctin Creek Distillery whiskey is on display in a tasting room in Purcellville, Va. American dairy farmers, distillers and drug makers have been eager to break into India, but it look like they'll have to wait. Indian is the world’s seventh-biggest economy but it's also a tough-to-penetrate colossus of 1.3 billion people. Trade talks between the Trump administration and New Delhi were intended to forge at least a modest deal in time for President Donald Trump’s visit to India that begins Monday. But the talks appear to have fizzled for now. It's important to remember that Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are fierce nationalists who favor protecting their own producers over opening their markets to foreign competition.