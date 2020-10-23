CHICAGO — If this were a "normal" year, the Northwestern Wildcat Marching Band – which bills itself as "The Finest Band in the Land" – would be revving up for Saturday's big game against the Maryland Terrapins.
And the Marching Illini at the University of Illinois – which calls itself "The Nation's Premier College Marching Band" – would be gearing up for tonight's confrontation with the Wisconsin Badgers.
But the contests on the field will go on without the musicians, at least so far as their physical presence is concerned. For though the bands' videos may play on the big screen during home games, the musicians will be banished from the field and the stands due to the pandemic.
"The Big 10 conference has ruled that there are no bands, no dance teams, no cheerleading allowed at any games across the conference," says Barry L. Houser, U. of I. director of athletic bands.
"They will not be present at these initial football games," he adds in an email. "We are disappointed by this decision, as we feel we have one of the safest sets of COVID protocols anywhere in the country."
Nevertheless, the marching bands have fallen silent this season, robbing not only the games of their spectacular choreography and rousing music but the young musicians of a ritual they treasure.
"Everything that we do, we can't do," says University of Illinois senior Melissa Horton, 22, a molecular and cellular biology major (and psychology minor) who plays trumpet for the Marching Illini.
"Our purpose is to play and perform for a crowd for football games, events on campus, parades, and we can't do any of that!"
Says Northwestern senior Ethan Reiss, 21, who holds the position of drum major in the band: "What do I miss about marching band? What don't I miss? I miss everything.
"Well, I don't miss waking up at 4:30 a.m. for morning kickoff. But I miss rehearsals. I miss getting to march pregame shows," adds Reiss, a double major in political science and history. "There's no feeling like running out of the tunnel and seeing 40,000 people."
But the big show on game day is just part – and perhaps not even the most important part – of what the young musicians love about being in marching band. For the instrumentalists normally spend uncounted hours each week in rehearsal. Those practice sessions (as well as band camp preceding the schools' start in fall) also have been canceled during the pandemic.
Which means students have lost a rite that not only enhances their musicianship but transforms their college experience, they say.
"Probably one of the biggest things I'm missing is the preseason camp, or band camp," says U. of I. senior Andrew Christensen, 21, an engineering major who plays alto saxophone.
At band camp, "We're outside a lot, doing work every day. It's so much fun because everyone there is focusing on band; classes haven't started yet. We make friends, and we build relationships."
That's the crux of the marching band experience – its unique ability to help young people bond with peers from across the country and various demographics.
"What marching bands I think do best is establish some sort of sense of community with students," says Daniel J. Farris, Northwestern's director of athletic bands. "We provide an outlet for them outside of their regular academic schedule. We try to maintain that connection, which develops into lifelong friendships and connections, which many times continue into the professional world."
The students concur.
"If there is one thing I miss most, it's probably just the energy that comes from being together," says Northwestern senior Katie Daehler, 21, an economics and sociology major who plays cymbals on the drum line. "I miss that sense of collective energy."
Or as Northwestern student Reiss puts it, "People join NU marching band for a lot of reasons, whether for marching or the music. But one of the things that keeps people in the organization is the sense of community and friendship that we all have together. Whether it's having sectional time, where people can hang out with people who play the same instrument. Or breakouts for people with the same majors, to give academic advice."