School Shooting Newport News
A candle is lifted into the air as residents of Newport News hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Richneck Elementary School first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner at the School Administration Building in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 9. Zwerner was shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student while teaching class on Jan. 6.

 John C. Clark

He was 6, in his first-grade class in Newport News, Va. He pointed a handgun at his teacher, police say, and then he pulled the trigger. And across the nation, people ... didn’t quite know how to react.

Even in a country where gun violence is sadly commonplace, the story of a small boy with a gun is reverberating in a big way. There has been finger-pointing. Confusion. Floundering for answers. Mass grappling with deeply uncomfortable feelings. And questions: How could something like this possibly happen? Where in the national consciousness do we put it?

