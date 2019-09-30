Woman who livestreamed fatal California crash out on parole
LOS BANOS, Calif. — A California woman convicted of driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister has been released on parole after serving 26 months in prison.
Obdulia Sanchez was convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment. She was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.The Merced Sun Star reports Sanchez was released Sept. 21 after receiving credit for good behavior.
She was 18 at the time of the crash two years ago. The car driven by Sanchez veered onto the shoulder of a road in Los Banos, about 100 miles south of San Francisco.
Authorities say she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn, ejecting her 14-year-old sister.
Prosecutors say Sanchez was livestreaming on Instagram while driving, and the video shows her taking her hands off the steering wheel.
California resident hospitalized with more than 100 stings
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — A Southern California resident has been hospitalized after being stung by bees more than 100 times.
The Desert Sun reported Saturday that the person was transported to a hospital after being stung in Banning.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the person was stung around 12:25 p.m. Saturday in the city about 23 miles west of Palm Springs.
Authorities say another person had received a small number of stings and refused treatment by responders at the scene.
The second victim drove to the hospital.
Neither of the victims was identified and their medical conditions were not known Saturday.
Man charged in shooting death of U.S. postal carrier
KINGSTREE, S.C. — A South Carolina man has been charged with murder in the slaying of a U.S. Postal Service carrier who was shot several times while working.
News outlets report 22-year-old Trevor Raekwon Seward of Andrews was arrested Saturday. The Williamsburg County jail did not have documents Sunday to show whether Seward has an attorney.
The sheriff’s office says 64-year-old Irene Pressley was killed Monday in Andrews. Her body was found in her work vehicle and several .223 shell casings were nearby.
According to The State newspaper, the sheriff’s office said Seward’s fingerprints were found on mail at the crime scene.
WCIV-TV reports that investigators believe Seward shot Pressley multiple times with a semi-automatic rifle, based on a witness statement claiming Seward was seen with that type of weapon before the shooting.The Associated Press