News in your town

Judge slams DeVos for rejecting 94% of loan relief claims

Officer in raid says Breonna Taylor 'didn't deserve to die'

Face to face: Trump, Biden to meet for final debate

Pandemic relief faces uncertainty in postelection session

Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids

Mission impossible? Welker on tap to moderate second debate

US officials call out Iran, Russia for election interference