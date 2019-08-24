Court hears appeal in Trump bank subpoenas case
NEW YORK — A federal appeals court in New York indicated Friday that it will take a hard look at the legality of congressional subpoenas seeking President Donald Trump’s banking records after a lawyer for the president argued the request was too broad.
Three judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals questioned lawyers for the president and Congress at a hearing on Trump’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling that the subpoenas serve a legitimate legislative purpose and are valid.
Moulton ends bid for presidency
WASHINGTON — Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton is exiting the Democratic presidential primary race.
Moulton announced the end of his campaign during remarks to the Democratic National Committee at its summer meeting Friday in California.
He said, “Though this campaign is not ending the way we hoped, I am leaving this race knowing that we raised issues that are vitally important to the American people and our future.”
Moulton focused his 2020 candidacy on mental health treatment after revealing his own struggles on that front as a combat veteran.
Authorities probe light rail crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation was underway Friday to determine why a Sacramento light rail commuter train struck a maintenance train, injuring 27 people.
The accident occurred around 9:40 p.m. Thursday and was initially believed to be a derailment, but Sacramento Regional Transit spokeswoman Devra Selenis confirmed Friday that it was a crash.
The maintenance train was not moving at the time, Selenis said in an email to The Associated Press.
“It’s currently under investigation to determine the cause,” she said.
There were 24 people on the Blue Line passenger train and three on the maintenance train.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a six-person team to investigate the crash.
Court upholds pipeline path approval
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s highest court lifted one of the last major hurdles for the Keystone XL pipeline in the state on Friday when it rejected another attempt to derail the project by opponents who wanted to force the developer to reapply for state approval.
The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the decision of regulators who voted in November 2017 to greenlight a route through the state.
The court’s decision was a victory for the $8 billion project, which has been mired in lawsuits and regulatory hearings since it was proposed in 2008.
Despite the victory for Canada-based TC Energy, opponents vowed Friday that the legal fight to block construction was far from over, noting several pending federal lawsuits.
Ohio State doctor accusers top 300
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawyers for men suing Ohio State University over decades-old alleged sexual misconduct by a team doctor say the growing number of accusers has topped 300.
Totals confirmed to The Associated Press put the group’s size in the same ballpark as the initial wave of plaintiffs who got $425 million from Michigan State University to settle claims related to Larry Nassar, the now-imprisoned gymnastics doctor accused of molesting hundreds of women and girls.
Of the 300-plus men in the Ohio State matter, some still plan to sue and more than half already are listed plaintiffs in federal lawsuits alleging school officials knew of concerns about the late doctor, Richard Strauss, during his tenure but did little to stop him.
More border wall work starts
SANTA TERESA, N.M. — Work crews in Arizona and New Mexico forged ahead Friday with construction of taller border fencing funded through a national emergency declaration by President Donald Trump.
The work on his hallmark campaign promise involves mostly replacement fencing along a 46-mile stretch of desert west of Santa Teresa, N.M., and on 2 miles of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona.
At the New Mexico site, about 20 workers placed rebar frames for concrete footers along the path of the wall. A 50-foot crane towered over the site, standing out on the treeless brushland and cracked washes that stretch for miles in every direction.
In Arizona, crews were installing 30-foot steel fencing to replace older barriers next to a border crossing known as Lukeville Port of Entry.
Reward offered for arrest of burro killers
LOS ANGELES — Someone has been killing the wild burros of California’s Mojave Desert, and the Bureau of Land Management is offering up to $10,000 to anyone who can help catch the culprit or culprits.
Over the past three months, 42 burro carcasses containing gunshot wounds have been found scattered along a 60-mile stretch of Interstate 15, the main highway linking Los Angeles to Las Vegas.
The animals, like wild horses, are protected under federal law. Anyone found guilty of harassing, branding or killing one faces a fine of up to $2,000 and a year in jail.