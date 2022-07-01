Ex-Michigan governor takes the 5th at Flint water trial
DETROIT — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday and declined to answer questions at a civil trial arising from lead contamination in Flint’s water in 2014-15.
Snyder was called as a witness in federal court in Ann Arbor, two days after the Michigan Supreme Court in a separate case said criminal indictments against him and eight other people were invalid.
Snyder’s appearance was already planned. Lawyers and the judge knew he would formally decline to answer questions while any criminal case was pending.
“Your honor, based on the advice of counsel, I would exercise my Fifth Amendment rights,” Snyder told U.S. District Judge Judith Levy.
Crewless robotic Mayflower ship reaches Plymouth Rock
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A crewless robotic boat retracing the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower has landed near Plymouth Rock.
The sleek Mayflower Autonomous Ship met with an escort boat as it approached the Massachusetts shoreline Thursday, more than 400 years after its namesake’s historic journey from England.
It was towed into Plymouth Harbor — per U.S. Coast Guard rules for crewless vessels — and docked near a replica of the original Mayflower that brought the Pilgrims to America.
Piloted by artificial intelligence technology, the 50-foot trimaran didn’t have a captain, navigator or any humans on board.
It set off from the southwest English coast in April but mechanical difficulties diverted it to Portugal’s Azores islands and then to Canada.
On Monday, it departed Halifax, Nova Scotia for a successful 4-day journey to Plymouth Harbor.
2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday.
A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.
The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, park officials said. She was taken by ambulance to the West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyo.
North Dakota AG clears farmland purchase tied to Bill Gates
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota’s attorney general has found the sale of a couple thousand acres of prime farmland to a group tied to Bill Gates complies with a Depression-era law meant to protect family farms because the land is being leased back to farmers.
The state’s Republican Attorney General Drew Wrigley had inquired into the land sale and on Wednesday issued a letter saying the transaction complied with the archaic anti-corporate farming law. The law prohibits corporations or limited liability companies from owning farmland or ranchland, but allows individual trusts to own the land if it is leased to farmers.
The purchase of the land had raised legal questions as well as concerns that ultra-rich landowners do not share the state’s values.
Gates is considered the largest private owner of farmland in the country with some 269,000 acres across dozens of states, according to last year’s edition of the Land Report 100, an annual survey of the nation’s largest landowners. The Microsoft co-founder owns less than 1% of the nation’s total farmland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.