Top associate of Russian leader Navalny detained
MOSCOW — A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained Friday after doorstepping an alleged security operative who has inadvertently revealed details of Navalny’s supposed poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent.
Lyubov Sobol, a key figure in Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was detained for 48 hours after a day of interrogation on charges of violent trespassing. The move followed Sobol’s attempt on Monday to enter the Moscow apartment of the alleged operative, whom Navalny had previously duped into describing details of the alleged poisoning.
Sobol has denied the accusations and insisted that she violated no law by ringing the doorbell to the apartment. While Sobol was being questioned, the state Investigative Committee issued a statement accusing her of trespassing — charges her colleagues have rejected.
Earlier this week, Navalny released the recording of a phone call he said he made to a man he identified as Konstantin Kudryavtsev and described as an alleged member of a group of officers of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, who purportedly poisoned him with the Soviet-era Novichok agent in August and then tried to cover it up.
Navalny, who is convalescing in Germany, said he phoned the man hours before the investigative group Bellingcat released a report alleging that FSB operatives with specialized training in chemical weapons followed him for years and were in close vicinity when he was poisoned.
In the call, Navalny introduced himself as a security official and beguiled his interlocutor into sharing details of the alleged poisoning operation and acknowledging that he was involved in the “processing” of Navalny’s underwear so “there wouldn’t be any traces” of poison.
Navalny fell sick during the Aug. 20 flight in Russia and was flown to Berlin while still in a coma for treatment two days later. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.
Russian authorities have vehemently denied any involvement in the poisoning, and the FSB dismissed the recording released by Navalny as fake.
Ohio police chief hails response to boy found in cemetery
HINCKLEY, Ohio — An Ohio police chief is hailing what he called an “overwhelming” response to the story of a young boy found in a cemetery two days before Christmas.
Chief David Centner of the Hinckley police department said on Christmas Eve that the child, believed to be about 3 1/2 years old, was doing well “in the loving home” of a Medina County foster family.
Police were called shortly after noon Wednesday to Hope Memorial Gardens Cemetery where a witness reported seeing a car speeding away and a little boy “running after the car followed by a dog.” Police said the boy told authorities his name was Tony and also told them his parents’ first names.
Centner invited members of the community to drop off gifts and on Christmas Eve posted a follow-up message thanking everyone “for your kindness, thoughts, prayers and overwhelming love.”
“Our lobby is full from the gifts that have been dropped off,” he said in a Facebook post. “I reached out to my friend Santa and tomorrow morning after he has finished his deliveries he is going to stop at HPD. We are going to load the sleigh and make one final stop to see a our little friend.”
Centner said the child’s parents had been identified and officers were working with the county children’s services agency but “a lot of questions” remained. He praised members of the community for offering to take the boy in or adopt him.“All of you have renewed my faith and appreciation for the wonderful community we live in and that surrounds us,” he said. “All of you are truly the best! God Bless all of you.”