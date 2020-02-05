Rape case to be dropped against doctor who was on reality TV
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Prosecutors are dropping charges that a doctor who appeared on a reality TV show and his girlfriend raped and drugged women in California after finding key video evidence never actually existed, an official said Tuesday.
Orthopedic surgeon Grant Robicheaux, of Newport Beach — who previously appeared on a Bravo TV show called “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male” — and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley were charged in 2018 with rape by use of drugs, kidnapping and other crimes.
However, on Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that after having attorneys in his office review extensive evidence, he decided to ask the court to dismiss the case.
Weinstein accuser returns to the stand
NEW YORK — A day after breaking down in tears, a key accuser at Harvey Weinstein’s trial returned to the witness stand Tuesday and endured a final day of withering cross-examination focused on the complex nature of their relationship, defiantly telling jurors: “I want the jury to know that he is my rapist.”
The woman was back in a New York City courtroom for a third day as Weinstein’s lawyers finished an exhaustive review of friendly, sometimes flirtatious emails she sent the film producer after she says he raped her twice in 2013.
They also played a recording she made of herself telling a psychic in April 2014 that Weinstein “had tried to cross boundaries in my life but I don’t allow him to.”
Weinstein’s lawyers contend that evidence points to a consensual relationship and shows that the 34-year-old former actress was a manipulator who grin-and-bared her way through sexual encounters with Weinstein because she enjoyed the perks of knowing him.
Earthquake rattles southern Puerto Rico
SANTA ISABEL, Puerto Rico — A magnitude 5.0 aftershock rattled southern Puerto Rico on Tuesday, causing some cracks but no reported injuries in a region that has been shaken by continuing quakes for more than a month.
Officials in the southwest coastal town of Guayanilla reported a cracked wall and arch near a municipal pool that had already been closed to the public. It also prompted re-inspections of homes, schools and other buildings.
Shannen Doherty battles stage 4 cancer
NEW YORK — Shannen Doherty is battling a recurrence of breast cancer that has progressed to stage four, telling fans Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that “it’s a bitter pill to swallow.”
The actress from “Charmed” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” first revealed she had breast cancer in 2015 and charted her battle with the disease and its remission on social media.