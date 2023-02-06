WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will get to test drive his 2024 campaign message in front of the nation tonight when he delivers his State of the Union address.

Though Biden has yet to officially announce his reelection run, he has begun the year by using a sharper tone against Republicans at a series of campaign-style events. His address to a joint session of Congress is an opportunity to tout his achievements and contrast himself with his opponents before tens of millions of voters.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.