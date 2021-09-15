Nigeria battling strong Cholera outbreak
LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigeria is seeing one of its worst cholera outbreaks in years, with more than 2,300 people dying from suspected cases as Africa’s most populous country struggles to deal with multiple disease outbreaks.
This year’s cholera outbreak, with a higher case fatality rate than the previous four years, is worsened by what many consider to be a bigger priority for state governments: the COVID-19 pandemic. Nigeria faces a resurgence of cases driven by the Delta variant, and less than 1% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
At least 69,925 suspected cholera cases were recorded as of Sept. 5 in 25 of Nigeria’s 36 states and in the capital, Abuja, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control. At least 2,323 people have died from suspected cholera this year.
Mexico finishes vaccine push near U.S. border
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government said Tuesday it has successfully completed a three-month push to provide coronavirus vaccines to all adult residents of communities along its border with the United States.
Mexico said that when it began the effort in June, it hoped the mass vaccinations would aid in lifting pandemic restrictions on non-essential travel across the border, something that has not yet occurred.
Mexico’s public safety department said it was administering the last 64,000 doses Tuesday to people in the Gulf coast border state of Tamaulipas.
Britain announces plan for booster shots
LONDON — The U.K. announced Tuesday it will offer a third dose of coronavirus vaccine to everyone over 50 and other vulnerable people to help the country ride out the pandemic through the winter months.
The booster shots, which will be rolled out beginning next week, were approved a day after the Conservative government also backed plans to offer one vaccine dose to children 12 to 15 years old.
New military leaders in Guinea gain support
CONAKRY, Guinea — Guinea’s longtime opposition leaders voiced support Tuesday for the country’s new military rulers as a four-day summit got under way that is aimed at charting the West African nation’s future following a coup just over a week ago.
Pressure, though, is expected to mount this week for Col. Mamady Doumbouya to set a time frame for holding new elections. Regional mediators and the international community are calling for the junta to hand over power to a civilian-led transitional government.
Drug lord receives 28-year sentence
MEXICO CITY — A judge in Mexico has sentenced drug lord Vicente Carrillo Fuentes to 28 years in prison for organized crime, money laundering and weapons violations, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Carillo Fuentes was a former leader of the Juarez drug cartel, based in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas. He is the brother of drug lord Amado Carrillo Fuentes, known as “The Lord of The Skies,” who died in a botched plastic surgery in 1997.
Chinese woman loses in #MeToo case
BEIJING — A Beijing court ruled against a Chinese woman on Tuesday in a #MeToo case that wound through the courts for three years, in a blow to the tamped-down movement whose legacy remains uncertain.
The Haidian People’s Court said in a judgment released late Tuesday night that Zhou Xiaoxuan, who had become the face of the country’s #MeToo movement, did not meet the burden of proof in claiming that Zhu Jun, her superior at her place of work, sexually harassed her.
Putin in self-isolation, but others infected
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19.
Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he might have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s health was endangered.