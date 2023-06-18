Family: Woman who knocked on her coffin during her wake dies
QUITO, Ecuador — A 76-year-old woman who had been declared dead and surprised her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake earlier this month has died after seven days in intensive care, her family said on Saturday.
Gilberto Barbera Montoya, the woman’s son, told The Associated Press that doctors at the state hospital where she was rushed after the incident said that she died on Friday evening.
Ecuador’s health ministry confirmed in a statement that Bella Montoya died from an ischemic stroke after spending a week in intensive care. It added that Montoya had remained under “permanent surveillance,” but didn’t provide further information on the medical investigation surrounding the case.
Blinken arrives in Beijing for talks
BEIJING — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Beijing early today on a high-stakes diplomatic mission to try to cool exploding U.S.-China tensions that have set many around the world on edge.
Blinken was to begin two days of talks with senior Chinese officials in the afternoon. He is the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years.
The trip comes after he postponed plans to visit in February after the shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S.
Blinken plans to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang today, and top diplomat Wang Yi, and possibly President Xi Jinping on Monday, according to U.S. officials.
Greek leader blasts rescue critics
ATHENS, Greece — Authorities continued to search Saturday for victims and survivors of a trawler that sank off the coast of Greece with as many as 750 migrants on board, as conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis blasted critics of the rescue operation.
Naysayers, Mitsotakis said at a campaign stop in the town of Sparta, should turn their ire against traffickers he called “human scum.” The vessel sank on Wednesday.
To date, 104 survivors have been rescued and 78 bodies have been recovered. The trawler carried as many as 750 men, women and children from Syria, Egypt, the Palestinian territories and Pakistan. No survivors or bodies have been found since the day of the accident.
Bus crash kills 12 in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD — A bus traveling on a highway in Pakistan’s Punjab province overturned after its brakes failed Saturday, killing at least 12 people and leaving eight others injured, police and health officials said.
Saqib Waheed, spokesman for the federal Motorway Police, said the bus was traveling from the capital Islamabad to the eastern city of Lahore when its brakes failed about 85 miles from the capital on a sharp turn in the Salt mountain range.