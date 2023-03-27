6 young people die in Tennessee crash

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. — A car crash killed six young people, including a 1-year-old infant, after they were ejected from their vehicle early Sunday on a freeway in middle Tennessee, authorities said. Two adults were injured, one of them critically.

