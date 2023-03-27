PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. — A car crash killed six young people, including a 1-year-old infant, after they were ejected from their vehicle early Sunday on a freeway in middle Tennessee, authorities said. Two adults were injured, one of them critically.
Emergency crews found a car upside down with extensive damage when they responded at about 2 a.m. to the crash site in Robertson County, said Brent Dyer, chief of the county’s emergency management services office.
Recommended for you
First responders found six females ranging in age from 1 to 18 who had been thrown from the car and could not be resuscitated, Dyer said.
A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after apparently being ejected from the car, officials said. A man suffered minor injuries, officials said.
Twitter: Parts of source code leaked
NEW YORK — Some parts of Twitter’s source code — the fundamental computer code on which the social network runs — were leaked online, the social media company said in a legal filing on Sunday.
According to the legal document, filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California, Twitter had asked GitHub, an internet hosting service for software development, to take down the code where it was posted. The platform complied and said the content had been disabled, according to the filing. Twitter also asked the court to identify the alleged infringer or infringers who posted Twitter’s source code on systems operated by GitHub without Twitter’s authorization.
Twitter noted in the filing that the postings infringe copyrights held by Twitter.
‘John Wick’ tops weekend box office
NEW YORK — “John Wick: Chapter 4,” the fourth installment in the Keanu Reeves assassin series, debuted with a franchise-best $73.5 million at the box office, according to studio estimates Sunday.
The Lionsgate film, starring Reeves as the reluctant-but-not-that-reluctant killer John Wick, exceeded both expectations and previous opening weekends in the R-rated franchise.
“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” slumped to second place with $9.7 million in its second weekend.
Helicopter crash kills 2 police officers
BATON ROUGE, La. — Two Baton Rouge police officers died Sunday when their helicopter crashed into a sugarcane field, Louisiana authorities said.
The Robinson R-44 helicopter went out at 2 a.m. to help with a pursuit and never returned, local media reported. The aircraft’s disappearance wasn’t noticed for several hours, when a search was launched. The wreckage was found before 11 a.m.
The names of the officers were not immediately released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.