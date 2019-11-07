A princess, dates and milk welcome Ivanka Trump to Morocco
RABAT, Morocco — A princess, dates and milk welcomed Ivanka Trump to Morocco on Wednesday as she opened a three-day visit to promote the economic empowerment of women in developing countries.
Morocco’s Princess Lalla Meryem, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and other officials met the daughter of President Donald Trump at the airport in the capital of Rabat.
White-gloved servers offered traditional staples of dates and milk.
Ivanka Trump, a White House adviser, and the princess sat on a sofa and talked for several minutes before departing. She is visiting Morocco to promote the U.S. government’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, which she spearheads.
Launched in February, the program aims to help 50 million women in developing nations advance economically over the next six years.
Ivanka Trump has promoted the initiative during trips this year to sub-Saharan Africa and South America.
She will be accompanied in Morocco by Sean Cairncross, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corp., an independent U.S. foreign aid agency that’s working with the Moroccan government to promote economic growth, reduce poverty and strengthen institutions.
The trip comes after Morocco updated land rights laws that critics say shortchanged women. Ensuring that women can create wealth by inheriting or owning land or other property is a focus of Ivanka Trump’s initiative.
She arrived in Rabat on a national holiday in Morocco and had no public appearances scheduled for Wednesday.
On Thursday, Ivanka Trump arranged to visit an olive grove on the outskirts of the capital that is a Millennium Challenge Corp. project.
She’ll also solicit feedback on women’s empowerment during a roundtable discussion in Rabat with female leaders.
Also planned are meetings with Morocco’s prime minister, foreign minister and royal family.
France’s Catherine Deneuve hospitalized with strokePARIS — French actress Catherine Deneuve has had a mild stroke while filming her latest movie, the screen star’s family said Wednesday.
The 76-year-old Deneuve suffered a “very limited and therefore reversible” stroke, according to a family statement sent to The Associated Press by the media representative for Artmedia, the agency that represents Deneuve. It said no further statements were planned.
“Fortunately, she has no motor deficits (but) must, of course, take some time to rest.”
Deneuve was hospitalized in Paris, but the family didn’t disclose the name of the facility. No details were given on when she had the stroke, but French media reported that it happened late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Deneuve has been filming “De son vivant” (In One’s Lifetime), the story of a mother who loses her son to cancer. It was the third film by Emmanuelle Bercot, the director, starring Deneuve.
With her long blond hair, heavy eyelids and sultry stare, Oscar-nominated Deneuve first came to prominence in Jacques Demy’s 1964 musical “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.”
But longevity was one of the French film star’s greatest skills. She dazzled red carpets as fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent’s muse and won myriad awards in a career that spans seven decades.
She won several Cesar Awards, France’s answer to the Oscars, including for Francois Truffaut’s 1980 hit “The Last Metro” and consolidated her status as one of France’s most famous exports with an Academy Award nomination for 1992’s “Indochine,” a drama set in colonial French Indochina during the 1930s to 1950s.
She hasn’t stopped. Deneuve starred in a film released earlier this year, “Fete de Famille” (Happy Birthday), directed by Cedric Kahn.
Her own family grew via her romantic involvement with several famous men. She had a son, Christian Vadim, with director Roger Vadim, and a daughter, French actress Chiara Mastroianni, with actor Marcello Mastroianni, with whom she had lived.
It was arguably her prize-winning turn in Luis Bunuel’s 1967 masterpiece “Belle de Jour,” the avant-garde story of a bored young housewife who spends her weekday afternoons as a posh prostitute, for which she may be best remembered.
Buckingham Palace: Queen’s new outfits won’t use real furLONDON — Buckingham Palace says new outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur.
The palace said Wednesday the decision does not mean the queen will dispose of all the fur outfits she already has. The palace statement says “the queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe.”The decision pleased animal rights activists, who have sometimes criticized the monarch for the fur pieces in her collection of designer clothes.
Claire Bass, director of the Humane Society International/UK, says “we are thrilled Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free.” She says the queen’s decision will send a positive message that fur is no longer considered fashionable.