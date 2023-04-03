Bar shooting in Oklahoma City leaves 3 dead, 3 others wounded
OKLAHOMA CITY — Three people were killed and three others were wounded in a weekend shooting involving several biker gangs inside an Oklahoma City bar, police said Sunday.
One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting that took place about 9 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
The three killed were pronounced dead at the scene, the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest, Cooper added. Authorities did not immediately identify the dead and wounded. Police had not made any arrests in the shooting.
