Knife attack kills 2 at mental health center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man went on a violent rampage at a mental health and rehabilitation center near Sacramento, fatally stabbing two people and wounding two others before being taken into custody, authorities said.
Martin Raymond Lackey-Garcia, 39, was booked into jail for investigation of murder following Friday’s attack at the Wellness and Recovery Center in Carmichael, which sent people running out of the center pleading for help, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office said.
A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others who suffered stab wounds were taken to the hospital; the extent of their injuries was unknown.
Deputy Lacey Nelson said it appeared the suspect and the victims knew each other, but his connection to the center wasn’t immediately clear.
The center’s website said it provides clinical services, including psychiatry and rehabilitation, for county residents who qualify.
Natalie Bell, a homeless woman who goes to the center, told the Sacramento Bee the center serves people suffering with mental illness, but others can go to there to wash their clothes or use a computer.
“I’m not surprised at all,” said Natalie Bell. “Like I said, there’s no real rules here. And there are never any repercussions for people who don’t abide by them.”
1 killed, four hurt in Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been killed and four others injured in a drive-by shooting in a popular Kansas City entertainment district, police there said Saturday.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Westport in midtown Kansas City when a gunman fired shots from a white sport utility vehicle traveling in the district, police said. One man was killed, two other men were in critical condition and another man and a woman suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
A police spokesman, Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, said an off-duty officer witnessed the shooting and fired his gun at the SUV. Westport security officers also were also involved, but El-Ashkar said he could not give details. No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.
Police later found an SUV matching the description of the one involved in the shooting and bearing several bullet holes, and one person was arrested.
About half of New Mexico border wall built
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — About half of a 66-mile portion of a new border wall system is completed in southern New Mexico that is replacing vehicle barriers and other blockades already in place, border officials said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Roger Maier said about 30 miles of the 18-to-30-foot tall wall is completed. Another 36 miles of the project through Dona Ana and Luna counties is expected to be completed in the coming months, he said.
The newly constructed wall is part of a larger $15 billion plan to build 753 miles along the U.S.-Mexico border to replace existing barriers or be placed in areas where there are no barriers, agency officials said.
The plan includes building 348 miles combined of primary and secondary wall in areas where no barriers currently exist, and 405 miles of wall where barriers are outdated.
Archbishop asks priests not to vote in primary
MINNEAPOLIS — The Roman Catholic archbishop of St. Paul and Minneapolis is asking priests in Minnesota to forgo voting in the presidential primary election on Tuesday over concerns about the privacy of voter party preferences.
Archbishop Bernard Hebda wrote about his concerns in a letter to priests this week ahead of Super Tuesday on March 3, the first presidential primary in Minnesota in nearly 30 years. Under the new system, voters must request the party ballot they want and that preference is recorded and sent to the chairs of all four majority political parties in the state.
There are no specifications in law about what the parties may do with that data.
Hebda wrote in his letter to clergy that the voting could be seen as partisan politics.
The Minnesota Catholic Conference advised bishops that asking priests to abstain from voting was in their legal purview.
Small earthquake strikes near Yellowstone
HELENA, Mont. — A small earthquake shook an area near Yellowstone National Park on Saturday close to the Idaho-Montana border.
The quake was felt just after 6 a.m. near Cliff Lake about 30 miles northwest of West Yellowstone, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake had a 3.9 preliminary magnitude and was 3.7 miles deep, according to the USGS. There were no immediate reports of damage.
Suspect in truck stop killing remains at large
LAS VEGAS — The suspect in a killing at a truck stop on the northeastern outskirts of metro Las Vegas fled and remained at large, police said.
Police didn’t immediately release the identity of the suspect, saying only that he’s a white man in his 60s who drove off in a car after the shooting Friday at the junction of Interstate 15 and U.S. 93. Police Lt. Ray Spencer said the suspect worked with or for the victim, a man in his 40s who lived with his wife in a trailer behind the truck stop.