Tornado kills 8 people, destroys at least 200 houses in Myanmar
BANGKOK — A tornado that tore through two villages in central Myanmar near the capital Naypyitaw killed eight people and destroyed more than 200 houses, a rescue worker said Saturday.
The tornado hit Aung Myin Kone and Tadau villages on Naypyitaw’s southern outskirts at around 6:10 p.m. on Friday, said Thet Paing Soe, a leading member of the Doh Lewe charity organization.
He said local charity organizations had transported 128 people to hospitals, and 232 houses in the two villages were destroyed.
State-run MRTV television reported that Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar’s military-installed government, visited the disaster area on Saturday and provided aid to the residents.
Stay-indoors warnings occur during heat wave in Thailand
BANGKOK — Extreme heat has sent temperatures soaring in Thailand as authorities warned people to stay indoors.
The Meteorological Department’s forecast on Saturday said the highest temperature in the next 24 hours could reach 107 degrees Fahrenheit in the country’s north and could hit 104 in the capital, Bangkok. The highest temperature on Saturday was in the northern province of Phetchabun at 109.
People should be wary of extremely high temperatures as well as sudden summer storms until at least next week, the weather department said.
A police officer directing traffic in Samut Prakarn, a province just south of Bangkok, collapsed and died of heart stroke, media reported this week.
