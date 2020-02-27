News in your town

Death toll rises to 24 from Delhi riots during Trump trip

Trump says US 'very ready' for virus; Pence to lead response

Missing toddler's mother, grandmother jailed in Tennessee

Police: Man bought Girl Scout cookies with counterfeit bills

Egypt holds full-honors military funeral for Mubarak

Clive Cussler, million-selling adventure writer, dies at 88

World battles virus epidemic as cases multiply outside China

Court sides with Trump in 'sanctuary cities' grant fight

Pelosi urges Democratic unity amid Sanders' campaign surge

Australia spy says interference poses unprecedented threat

East Africa's huge locust outbreak now spreads to Congo

Grandfather to plead guilty in toddler's cruise ship death

House makes lynching a federal crime, 65 years after Till

Mississippi man convicted in shooting deaths of 8 people

NTSB: Tesla Autopilot, distracted driver caused fatal crash

Syrian troops press ahead with campaign as strikes kill 16

Trump says 2 justices should sit out cases, but they decide

As world scrambles, experts warn virus spread in U.S. certain

Mubarak, Egypt's autocrat ousted in uprising, dies at 91

Church shooter Dylann Roof staged death row hunger strike

Dems thwart Senate Republicans on 2 abortion-related bills

India shows support for Trump, U.S. during visit

New Orleans celebrates end of Mardi Gras touched by tragedy

Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college scam

Officials: German man drove into Carnival crowd 'to kill'

GOP and Democratic senators voice concerns about U.S. virus readiness

`Tool Box Killer' who preyed on teenagers dies in California

Minnesota investigating sex abuse allegations against ex-hockey assistant

Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem

Trump returns to domestic squabbles on India trip

Egyptian state TV says ex-President Mubarak has died at 91

Virus pushes beyond Asia, taking aim at Europe, Mideast

AP-NORC poll: Most Americans support Equal Rights Amendment

Worried Democrats rush to slow front-runner Sanders

US appeals court upholds Trump rules involving abortions

Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment

Woman, 84, sinks putt across basketball court to win new car

Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies