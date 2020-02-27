Bus carrying wedding party crashes into India river; 24 dead
NEW DELHI — A bus carrying members of a wedding party plunged into a river in western India on Wednesday, killing at least 24 people, police said.
The driver lost control of the bus after one of its tires burst as it was traveling on a highway, police officer Rajendra Kumar said.
Five survivors were hospitalized with injuries, he said.The accident happened near Kota in Rajasthan state, about 310 miles south of New Delhi.
Deadly bus accidents are common in India. Around 150,000 people die every year on India’s roads, often because of reckless driving, badly maintained roads and vehicles overcrowded with passengers.
In September 2018, a bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of southern India plunged off a road and killed at least 55 people.
Bison entering Montana face slaughter, huntersBILLINGS, Mont. — One of the last and largest wild bison populations in North America has begun its migration out of Yellowstone National Park into southwestern Montana, where they are being hunted and face government-sponsored slaughter as part of a population reduction program.
Hundreds of the animals have moved in recent days into the Gardiner basin along the park’s northern border, Yellowstone spokeswoman Morgan Warthin said. The animals leave the park in winter to graze at lower elevations.
Capturing the bison for possible shipment to slaughter “could happen at any point given the large number of bison in the basin,” Warthin said.
Because this year’s migration occurred somewhat late, the park has only a narrow window to capture animals before the weather warms and they return to higher elevations inside the park, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks regional supervisor Mark Deleray said Wednesday.
State and federal officials want to reduce Yellowstone’s bison herds this winter by up to 900 animals under an agreement intended to shield Montana’s cattle industry from the disease brucellosis. Yellowstone had just over 4,800 bison as of last summer.
The population reduction would come through a combination of hunting, slaughter and placing up to 110 animals into quarantine for potential relocation at a later date.
Native American tribes from Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Washington state with treaty rights in the Yellowstone region are holding hunts that have killed more than 50 bison this year, Deleray said.
Montana’s state-sponsored bison hunting season ended on Feb. 15 with four animals killed.
The slaughter of park bison has long drawn objections from wildlife advocates, members of Congress and some Native Americans. It occurs under a 2000 agreement between the state and federal officials that’s meant to reduce the chances of brucellosis infecting cattle.
The disease causes animals to prematurely abort their young and has been eradicated in the U.S. outside the Yellowstone region.
There have been numerous cases of cattle in the Yellowstone region being infected with brucellosis by diseased elk, but no recorded transmissions from bison.
Woman accused of leaving her boyfriend in suitcase to dieWINTER PARK, Fla. — Authorities in Florida have arrested a woman accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase, recording his repeated cries for help and leaving him locked inside until he died, according to sheriff’s office documents.
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office took Sarah Boone, 42, into custody on second-degree murder charges in the death of Jorge Torres Jr., 42, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.
Boone called 911 Monday afternoon from her Winter Park home and told dispatchers her boyfriend was dead, news outlets reported. Investigators said she claimed they had been drinking the night before and agreed it would be funny if Torres got into the suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek, according to an arrest affidavit from the sheriff’s office.Boone reportedly admitted she zipped Torres into the suitcase, went upstairs to bed and awoke the next morning to find him still inside and unresponsive, the document alleged.
The sheriff’s office said Boone’s statements didn’t line up with video evidence found on her phone showing a blue suitcase facing downward with Torres trying to free himself. In the video, he called for help and yelled that he couldn’t breathe, deputies wrote in the affidavit.
Boone could be heard laughing and saying: “That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,” according to the document.
It’s unclear whether Boone has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.