15 killed in attacks in northern Burkina Faso
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Fifteen people were killed, including nine soldiers, in coordinated jihadi attacks in northern Burkina Faso on Sunday, the army said.
Two military detachments, in Gaskinde and Pobe Mengao in Soum province in the Sahel region, were hit by “terrorists” Sunday morning, wounding more than two dozen people, said the army in a statement. Security operations were underway in both areas, it said.
The attacks are the latest in a series of increased violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic state across the country that’s killed thousands and displaced 2 million people.
Women protest teen’s death in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Hundreds of women marched through downtown Mexico City on Sunday to protest the horrifying death of an 18-year-old in the northern city of Monterrey.
Unlike many previous women’s rights demonstrations in Mexico’s capital recent years, the march was largely peaceful. The demonstrators did not spray-paint slogans on the Angel, a tall stone monumental shaft commemorating the country’s independence.
Instead, they taped small missing posters on it, each one describing the disappearance of a woman. Many of the posters depicted Debanhi Escobar, whose body was found Thursday in a cistern at a motel in Monterrey, almost two weeks after she had gone missing.
Marchers chanted “Justice, justice!” and carried a banner reading “24,000 are missing” about women who disappeared.
Egypt releases dozens of prisoners
CAIRO — Egypt on Sunday released more than 40 prisoners, a week before the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that is typically a time of amnesty, a political party and state-run media said. Other political activists and family members confirmed the release of several high-profile detainees.
The Reform and Development Party said those released had been political prisoners being held in pre-trial detention.
Biden accepts Israel’s invitation to visit
JERUSALEM — President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation to visit Israel in the coming months, the two countries announced on Sunday.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Biden on Sunday afternoon, discussing recent Israeli-Palestinian unrest in Jerusalem as well as their shared concerns about Iran, both of their offices said.
Neither office, however, gave a date for Biden’s expected trip.
Failed flight deals blow to Yemen truce
SANAA, Yemen — Yemen’s warring parties failed to operate the first commercial flight in six years from the rebel-held capital on Sunday, dealing a blow to an already fragile truce in the country’s grinding conflict.
The flight to Amman, Jordan, had been planned as part of the U.N.-brokered, 60-day truce agreement that the internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels struck earlier this month.
Both sides traded blame for the flight’s failure.