Census Bureau delays counting deadline
ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Census Bureau is delaying the deadline for counting everyone in the U.S. by two weeks because of the spreading novel coronavirus, officials said Friday.
The 2020 census had been scheduled to stop at the end of July, but the deadline has now been extended to mid-August, said Tim Olson, an associate director for field operations at the bureau.
Most U.S. residents started being able to respond to the 2020 census last week when the bureau’s website went live and people started receiving notices to participate in the mail.
Bloomberg transfers $18 million to DNC
WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg is transferring $18 million from his presidential campaign to the Democratic National Committee in the largest single such transfer ever.
It’s the latest sign of the billionaire businessman’s continued involvement in the race since ending his own campaign this month because of a lackluster showing in the March 3 primaries.
Bloomberg’s contribution amounts to more than the national party’s typical cash balance.
U.S., Canada agree to turn back migrants
TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Canada and the United States have reached a reciprocal agreement under which they will now be sending back migrants who attempt to cross illegally anywhere at the border.
Trudeau called it an exceptional measure that will protect Canadians amid the pandemic. It addresses concerns about the difficulty of screening refugee claimants for the new virus.
Storms cause flooding in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms caused significant flooding in parts of Ohio and prompted some water rescues Friday, including in a parking lot outside a county jail.
The storms that struck late Thursday and early Friday brought strong winds and several inches of rain in some areas of the state, knocking out power for thousands of people, officials said.
Subsequent flooding led to travel issues in some areas, such as washing away a bridge in Bellbrook and collapsing a portion of Route 79 in Licking County.
Man charged after lying about virus
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man is facing charges after authorities say he lied about having the new coronavirus, causing a business to shut down and creating panic in a school system.
Jeffrey Travis Long, 31, of Inman, was arrested Thursday and charged with breach of peace and forgery, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said.
The sheriff said Long worked at Sitel Corporation, a call center in Spartanburg County. According to an incident report, Long showed his employer a doctor’s excuse from a VA hospital in Asheville, N.C., purportedly showing he had tested positive for COVID-19.
That prompted Sitel to shut down its facility for several days for sanitizing. Long also visited a school his children attend, causing officials there to worry that other children and families had been exposed.
Army shuts down recruiting stations
WASHINGTON — The Army on Friday became the first military service to announce it is shutting down all of its recruiting stations around the country in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Gen. James McConville said that the service will move to “virtual” recruiting through a variety of social media sites and other online activities.