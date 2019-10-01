El Salvador busts police ring accused of dozens of killings
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Authorities in El Salvador say they have broken up a criminal network involving police officers — including some elite forces — that allegedly carried out more than two dozen contract killings.
Justice Minister Rogelio Rivas says 11 people were arrested in connection with the group, which is said to have operated in the eastern departments of Usulutan and San Miguel.
Thirty-nine warrants were issued.The alleged crimes include 20 individual murders plus multiple killings of up to five people as well as three kidnappings, all committed in 2016-2017.
Chief Prosecutor Raúl Melara said Monday the suspects are accused of aggravated homicide and illicit association.
He added that the suspects are “people who were supposed to protect the life of Salvadorans (and) do not deserve to call themselves police.”
Storm in Europe kills 3, disrupts travel and powerBERLIN — High winds swept across parts of central Europe on Monday, leaving three people dead, disrupting transport and causing power outages.
Slovak police said a 14-year-old boy was killed by a fallen tree in Nitra, east of Bratislava, and an unspecified number of his fellow students were injured, one of them seriously. In eastern Germany, police said a 41-year-old driver was killed when a tree fell on his car near the town of Wittenberg.
In southern Poland, firefighters said one person was killed and two injured when a tree fell on their car, while five more people were injured in other locations. Firefighters were removing fallen trees from roads across Poland, while several hundred thousand people remained without electric power after power lines were broken.
Also in the Czech Republic, some 30,000 households were without electricity, while fallen trees disrupted roads and train travel.
Long-distance train lines from Berlin to Hamburg and Hannover, and to Stralsund in the country’s northeastern corner, were among those closed on Monday morning and then reopened. In southern Germany, a fallen tree forced the closure of the Nuremberg-Augsburg line.
Near Wolfsburg, between Hannover and Berlin, a high-speed train ran into a tree that had fallen on the tracks. The driver was slightly injured.
Fallen trees also knocked down power lines near Leipzig, leaving more than 5,000 people in the region without electricity for hours. Berlin’s two zoos were closed for the day because of a risk of falling branches, and animals brought indoors.
Near Dortmund in western Germany, the fire service used a boat and makeshift walkways to rescue sheep from a field flooded by heavy rain. News agency dpa reported the field was submerged under as much as 6 1/2 feet of water, and that some animals died in the flooding. Around 200 were rescued.
Journalist sentenced to jail in abortion case
RABAT, Morocco — A Moroccan journalist accused of undergoing an illegal abortion after becoming pregnant while being single was sentenced to one year in prison Monday in a case that gained attention among journalists and rights groups.
Hajar Raissouni, 28, has been jailed since Aug. 31. She denied having had an abortion and claimed she was married to her Sudanese fiancé under Islamic law.The fiancé also received a one-year sentence while the doctor accused of terminating the pregnancy was sentenced to two years in jail and suspended from practicing for two years upon his release, the court said.
Raissouni’s lawyers said they would appeal the sentence.
While in custody, Raissouni said she was mostly interrogated about her work as a journalist, her colleagues at the Arabic-language Akhbar al-Yaoum newspaper — a major daily critical of the state — and family members.
In May, Raissouni published interviews with Ahmed Zefzafi, the father of Nasser Zefzafi, leader of the Hirak Rif poverty-fighting protest movement.
Her uncle Suleyman Raissouni, the editor in chief at her newspaper, said the decision was “shocking.”
“If this verdict confirms anything, then it would be that this arrest was (an act of) revenge against Hajar and her editorial family at the newspaper,” he told The Associated Press.
Raissouni’s arrest sparked a wave of pro-abortion protests across the country, with many seeing her case as a serious blow to the progress of women’s rights in Morocco. Before Monday’s ruling, the court had twice denied requests for her temporary release.
Abortions are illegal in Morocco as is premarital sex, but Raissouni claimed she was arrested outside a clinic she visited for an “urgent intervention,” not an abortion. Police reportedly forced Raissouni to have a medical exam at the time of her arrest.
Amnesty International had called for Morocco to drop charges and release her.