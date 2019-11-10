Funeral held for last victim of Mexico border killings
COLONIA LEBARON, Mexico — Family and friends said goodbye Saturday to the last victim of a cartel ambush that killed nine American women and children from a Mormon community in northern Mexico where cartels have disrupted an otherwise peaceful, rural existence.
In the attack Monday, Christina Langford Johnson jumped out of her vehicle and waved her hands to show she was no threat. Children who survived the assault told family members she was shot anyway, twice in the heart. Her daughter Faith Marie Johnson, 7 months old, was found unharmed in a car seat.
Her funeral, the third in as many days, culminated an outpouring of grief in the closely knit community with family ties in two Mexican states and across the border in many western U.S. states.
Ex-president: Left can win in Brazil
SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, Brazil — Freed from his cell, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told thousands of jubilant supporters Saturday that the left can take back Brazil’s presidency in the 2022 election.
Dressed in a black blazer and T-shirt, da Silva spoke from a stage outside the union near Sao Paulo that he once led and that served as the base for his political career. The crowd of supporters cheered and waved flags.
“We are going to do a lot of fighting” said da Silva, a 74-year-old who promised to bring the energy of a 30-year-old to the streets.
4 Syrian soldiers die in clashes
DAMASCUS, Syria — Intense clashes broke out Saturday between Syrian government troops and Turkish-led forces in northeast Syria, killing at least four Syrian soldiers, the country’s state media and an opposition war monitor reported.
Turkey invaded northeast Syria last month to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters near the border. The Kurdish groups called in Syrian government forces to halt Turkey’s advance. Syrian government forces have since clashed with Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition fighters, despite a shaky truce brokered by Russia.
300,000 evacuated in Bangladesh
DHAKA, Bangladesh — With a strong cyclone approaching Bangladesh late Saturday night, authorities used more than 50,000 volunteers and officials to evacuate more than 300,000 people to shelters across the low- lying delta nation’s vast coastal region.
The weather office in the nation’s capital, Dhaka, said cyclone Bulbul weakened around early Saturday, but threats for a violent landfall remained intact and a tidal surge could sweep the vast coastal region. The latest weather forecast said the cyclone could cross the southwestern coastal region early today.
6 Hong Kong lawmakers charged
HONG KONG — Police in Hong Kong said Saturday that they have arrested and charged six pro-democracy lawmakers, a move that could escalate public fury a day after the death of a university student linked to months of anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Protesters vented their anger over Chow Tsz-Lok’s death and vowed not to give up their resistance at a police-approved prayer rally Saturday night, with frequent chants of “Hong Kong people, revenge” and “Free Hong Kong.”
The 22-year-old died Friday, succumbing to injuries four days after falling from a parking garage when police fired tear gas during clashes with protesters.
Police said they arrested six lawmakers and charged them Saturday with obstructing the local assembly during a raucous May 11 meeting over a now-shelved China extradition bill that sparked the five months of protests calling for democratic reforms. All were freed on bail.
Key Cambodia figure to return?
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Cambodia’s exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy arrived in Malaysia on Saturday, making partial progress in his quest to return to his home country to lead a movement to try to oust long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Sam Rainsy arrived in Kuala Lumpur in the afternoon after announcing earlier that he was boarding a plane in Paris, his home in exile, without disclosing his destination.
He and fellow members of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party had publicly declared that they planned to return to their homeland on Saturday, Cambodia’s Independence Day, to end the authoritarian rule of Hun Sen and restore democracy.
Hun Sen’s government has vigorously opposed their return.
Australia wildfires leave 3 dead
CANBERRA, Australia — Wildfires razing Australia’s drought-stricken east coast have left three people dead, several missing and dozens injured, with over 150 homes destroyed, officials said Saturday.
Around 1,500 firefighters were battling more than 70 fires across Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, with the most intense in the northeast, where flames were fanned by strong winds, Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.