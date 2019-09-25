Medieval masterpiece rediscovered
PARIS — A masterpiece attributed to 13th century Italian painter Cimabue has been discovered in a French woman’s kitchen —and it’s expected to sell for millions of euros at an upcoming auction.
Titled “Christ Mocked,” the small wood painting depicts Christ surrounded by a crowd. Experts think it to be part of a larger diptych Cimabue painted around 1280, said Stephane Pinta, an art specialist with the Turquin gallery in Paris.
“It’s a major discovery for the history of art,” Pinta said of the newly discovered work measuring about 10 inches by 8 inches. Other experts agreed.
Until recently, the painting hung on a wall between the kitchen and the dining room of a home in Compiègne. The woman considered it an icon of little importance until an auctioneer spotted the painting while going through her house and suggested bringing it to art experts, Pinta said.
Cimabue, who taught Italian master Giotto, is widely considered the forefather of the Italian Renaissance. He broke from the Byzantine style popular in the Middle Ages and incorporated elements of movement and perspective that came to characterize Western painting.
After examining the French kitchen find, Turquin gallery specialists concluded with “certitude” it bore hallmarks of Cimabue’s work, Pinta said.
They noted clear similarities with the two panels of Cimabue’s diptych, one displayed at the Frick Collection in New York and the other at the National Gallery in London.
Likenesses in the facial expressions and buildings the artist painted and the techniques used to convey light and distance specifically pointed to the small piece having been created by Cimabue’s hand.
Pinta said all those characteristics animate the newly discovered piece.
”What’s moving in this painting is the motion that we see in Christ,” Pinta said.
Alexis Ashot, an independent art consultant for British auction house Christie’s, said the discovery in France sent ripples of excitement in other parts of the art world.
”It’s wonderful to be reminded that there are paintings of such major importance that are still out there and still to be discovered,” he said.
The painting will be the first Cimabue masterpiece to be auctioned when it is put up for sale at the Acteon auction house north of Paris on Oct. 27, according to Pinta. Turquin experts think a major art museum will buy it for a price of between 4 million and 6 million euros.
Ashot said he thinks the painting could fetch even more.
”I could easily see that if word gets out there that this painting is available for sale, then the price could be much higher than they are estimating,” he said.
Pakistan battles dengue epidemic
ISLAMABAD — Pakistani health officials were battling an outbreak of dengue fever in the South Asian nation on Tuesday, a day after health officials confirmed over 10,000 cases and 20 deaths in recent months.
More patients with symptoms of dengue fever were arriving at hospitals in all major cities, including the capital Islamabad, putting a strain on the country’s poor health system. Health officials hope that the anti-mosquito spraying in urban areas targeting stagnant water will help contain the disease.
According to Zafar Mirza, a government adviser on health, as many as 10,013 dengue cases had so far been reported. Free medical treatment will be provided to patients suffering from the illness, he said.
He said the number of dengue patients was still low as compared to previous years.
Health officials are keeping dengue patients in isolated wards in hospitals across the country.
Pakistan’s opposition criticized the government for not taking adequate measures to prevent the alarming outbreak of the disease. “The cases of dengue fever are increasing because of government’s incompetence,” said Maryam Aurangzeb, spokeswoman for the opposition Pakistan Muslim League party.
Rafique Ahmed, a medical doctor at a government hospital in the city of Rawalpindi, said more than 150 patients suffering from dengue fever were being treated at their hospital, but “hopefully we will overcome this epidemic.”
He said people with symptoms of a simple fever also rush to hospitals in a panic, fearing they had dengue fever.
The mosquito-borne viral infection kills dozens of people every year in Pakistan.
Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection found in tropical countries worldwide.
It can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting and a rash, and can cause breathing problems, hemorrhaging and organ failure in severe cases.
So far 2,363 cases were reported in the eastern Punjab province, 2,258 in the southern Sindh province, 1,814 in the country’s northwest and 1,772 in southwestern Baluchistan province, Mirza said.
Turkish, US troops conduct 2nd patrol
ISTANBUL — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says troops have completed their second joint ground patrol with the United States in northeastern Syria.
The ministry announced the patrol east of the Euphrates River on Twitter on Tuesday and posted photographs of armored vehicles with Turkish flags.
The patrols are part of a deal reached between Turkey and the United States to ease tensions between the allies over the presence of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters in the area.
Turkey had been pressing for a safe zone to keep the Kurdish fighters, considered terrorists by Turkey, away from the border.
Separately, the ministry said Turkish F-16s flew in Syrian airspace, east of the Euphrates River, on Monday and Tuesday as part of the U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve against the Islamic State group.The Associated Press