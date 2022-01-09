SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune, of South Dakota, the second-ranking Republican leader in the Senate, announced Saturday he is seeking a fourth term in 2022.
Thune, who turned 61 on Friday, has mulled retiring from the Senate for months. But he has a clear path to reelection in reliably-red South Dakota even after he drew the ire of then-President Donald Trump late in 2020 for speaking out against his attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.
“I’ve always promised that I would do the work, even when it was hard, uncomfortable, or unpopular,” Thune said in a statement on Twitter. “That work continues, which is why after careful consideration and prayer, and with the support of my family, I’m asking South Dakotans for the opportunity to continue serving them in the U.S. Senate.”
Chinese immigrant dies of attack injuries
A Chinese immigrant who was brutally attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem has died of his injuries, and his case is now deemed a homicide, New York City police said Saturday.
Yao Pan Ma, 61, died on Dec. 31, police said. The attack drew national attention as part of a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country. Jarrod Powell, 49, of New York City, was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault and hate crime charges in the case, which remains under investigation.