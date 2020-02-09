Syrian troops gain new territory in push to control key highway
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian government forces captured new areas from insurgents in their efforts to control a key highway in the northwest Saturday, as Turkey sent more reinforcements into the war-torn country, state media and opposition activists said.
The weeks-long government offensive has created a humanitarian crisis with about 600,000 people fleeing their homes in Syria’s last rebel stronghold since the beginning of December, according to the United Nations.
Rebels control much of Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Aleppo region that is home to some 3 million people — many of them displaced from other parts of Syria.
The Syrian offensive appears aimed for now at securing a strategic highway in rebel-controlled territory, as opposed to an all-out campaign to retake the entire province, including the city of Idlib, the densely populated provincial capital.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said government forces still have 18 miles of the highway to clear before it comes under full control of the army for the first time since 2012.
France: 30 more extremists killed in Africa’s Sahel region
PARIS — The French military says operations by French and Malian forces have killed 30 more extremists in Africa’s Sahel region in recent days, amid stepped-up efforts to combat jihadist groups in the area.
Two airstrikes Friday involving one of France’s first armed drones killed some 20 militants in the restive border zone where Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso meet, according to a French military statement.
Earlier in the week, two French commando operations killed about 10 others in the border zone where extremists groups including Islamic State in the Grand Sahara operate, the statement said.
The French military said France’s Barkhane force in the Sahel region worked closely with Malian forces on the operations, and did not report any casualties among French or Malian troops.
German state governor resigning
BERLIN — A German state governor installed with the help of a far-right party said Saturday he is resigning with immediate effect, three days after his election shook the country’s politics and stoked new tensions in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.
Thomas Kemmerich’s announcement came as leaders of Merkel’s governing coalition, meeting in Berlin to discuss the fallout, demanded that he go and the legislature of the eastern state of Thuringia “promptly” choose a successor. They called for that to be followed quickly by a new regional election.
8 killed in Kazakhstan violence
MOSCOW — Eight people were killed and 40 injured in an outburst of violence in a town in Kazakhstan where about 30 homes were also set on fire, the country’s interior minister said Saturday.
Erlan Turgumbayev said that about 300 people fought on the streets of Masanchi, including firing shots and throwing rocks.
He did not say what started the conflict.
Turgumbayev said 47 people have been arrested.