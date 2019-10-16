News in your town

Harold Bloom, author of 'Anxiety of Influence,' dies at 89

EU: Brexit deal in sight but U.K. must still do more

NASA moves up 1st all-female spacewalk to fix power unit

Fort Worth chief: 'absolutely no excuse' for woman's killing

7-story building collapses in Brazil; 1 dead, others trapped

7-story building collapses in Brazil; 1 dead, others trapped

Russia seeks to cement its role as power broker in Syria

Nation News in Brief

Bomb scare at Montana school turns out to be false alarm

Russia seeks to cement its role as power broker in Syria

Fort Worth chief: 'absolutely no excuse' for woman's killing

NASA moves up 1st all-female spacewalk to fix power unit

EU: Brexit deal in sight but U.K. must still do more

U.S. Rep. Omar gets a primary challenger in organizer John Mason

Houston, Notorious B.I.G. nominated for rock hall of fame

'Nothing-burger': U.S.-China truce leaves big issues for later

Wages, pensions, plant investments still issues in GM strike

Japan storm victims felt worst was over, then floods came

Nation News in Brief

3 EU nations say Brexit talks likely to go beyond summit

Ecuador crisis weakens president, strengthens indigenous

Protests erupt as Spain convicts leading Catalan separatists

Turkey widens invasion as Syrian army returns to northeast

Trump orders Turkey sanctions; U.S. scrambles for Syria exit

Census Bureau seeks state data, including citizenship info

Jayme Closs: 1 year after abduction, I'm feeling stronger

Hong Kong police say homemade bomb targeted officers

Ex-National Security Council official testifies to Congress

Protests erupt as Spain convicts leading Catalan separatists

Hong Kong police say homemade bomb targeted officers

3 EU nations say Brexit talks likely to go beyond summit

Japan storm victims felt worst was over, then floods came

Ex-National Security Council official testifies to Congress

Turkey widens invasion as Syrian army returns to northeast

Trump orders Turkey sanctions; U.S. scrambles for Syria exit

Do California power shutoffs work? Hard to know, experts say

White Fort Worth officer resigns after killing black woman

Census Bureau seeks state data, including citizenship info

Warren joins Buttigieg in nixing threat to church tax status

Jayme Closs: 1 year after abduction, I'm feeling stronger

Where you die can affect your chance of being an organ donor