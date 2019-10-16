Man brings body to California police, says he killed family
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man who showed up at a Northern California police station with a dead body in his car confessed to killing four family members, three of whom were found inside his apartment, police said Tuesday.
Shankar Hangud, 53, was arrested Monday after he turned himself in to Mount Shasta police and told investigators he had killed the man in his car, Roseville Police Capt. Josh Simon said. Police said he also confessed to killing three other people at his apartment in Roseville, about 260 miles south of Mount Shasta.
Hangud is facing four murder charges, Simon said. He is in custody in Placer County.
Officers found the bodies of an adult and two juveniles Monday at Hangud’s Roseville apartment after Mount Shasta police told them of Hangud’s statement, Simon said.
Hangud left his home in Roseville with the relative found in his car last week, and they traveled to several places in Northern California and ended up in Mount Shasta, Simon said.
It appeared the victims were killed over a few days, though detectives were still trying to piece together when they died, Simon said.
“We’re still working to put that timeline together,” he said. “We can confirm the victim he had in his vehicle in Mount Shasta was an adult male of East Indian descent.”
Simon asked the public to reach out to the Roseville Police Department if they recently saw Hangud’s red Mazda 6 sedan or if they know the family.
Officials were working to identify the victims. An autopsy will determine how they died, Simon said. He declined to say if the juveniles were children or teenagers or give any details on how they died.
Detectives have interviewed Hangud, but they have not determined a motive, he said.
“There’s a lot of stones that have been unturned that these detectives still need to look into before making a real determination about what the motivation was, what led the suspect to do the things that he did,” Simon said.
Tax records showed that Hangud faced an IRS tax lien of $178,00. Hangud’s only prior interaction with law enforcement in Placer County was for speeding in 2016, the Sacramento Bee reported.
Hangud’s LinkedIn profile shows he is a data specialist and had worked for several companies in Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Bomb scare at Montana school turns out to be false alarm HELENA, Mont. — Authorities evacuated an elementary school in Montana’s capital city on Tuesday after officials found what they thought was the remnants of a homemade bomb, but it turned out to be a plastic bottle filled with nuts and bolts left in the schoolyard.
School officials made the discovery shortly before classes began at Rossiter Elementary School. They blocked off the area and called police at about 8:20 a.m., said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.
An investigation found the plastic bottle wrapped in black electrical tape was full of washers, nuts and bolts, along with a non-flammable unidentified liquid, Dutton said. There was no detonator attached to the bottle.
A homeless person found the bottle near a construction site and left it in the playground, he said. No threat had been made against the school, and there were no injuries or property damage.
“It wasn’t malicious,” Dutton said. “It did look like a bomb, the school acted appropriately.”
The 490 students walked to a nearby location where they could be picked up by their parents, said Superintendent Tyler Ream. School buses were brought in to keep them warm. Parents were notified via the school’s messenger system.
Police closed the school and searched the grounds for additional devices, and thousands of students across Helena and East Helena were kept inside while authorities swept for bombs outside, authorities said.
Searches also were conducted at the state Capitol and government buildings, Dutton said.
Helena is a small city of about 30,000 people in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. The school is in a neighborhood just north of the city’s center.
94-year-old man arrested in slaying of wife with dementiaVENICE, Fla. — Authorities in Florida have charged a 94-year-old man with first-degree murder for fatally shooting his 80-year-old wife, who had been suffering from dementia.
The Venice Police Department tweeted that Wayne Juhlin told detectives Monday night that he had intended to kill himself, too, but said his gun malfunctioned, and he couldn’t do it.
Juhlin was arrested after calling 911 to report his wife’s death, and is being held in the Sarasota County Jail.
There were no online records for Juhlin Tuesday morning so it couldn’t be determined if he has an attorney.