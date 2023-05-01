ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay — The long-governing Colorado Party remained the dominant force of Paraguayan politics as the vote count from Sunday’s election gave an overwhelming lead to its presidential candidate, Santiago Peña, with nearly all votes counted.
With almost 99% of voting places reporting, Peña had 43% of the vote, compared to 27% for the closest challenger, Efraín Alegre, the candidate of the Pact for a New Paraguay, a broad-based opposition coalition that had hoped to end Colorado’s reign.
Peña celebrated a showing that would make him Paraguay’s president on Aug. 15 while waiting for an official declaration of final results.
“Today we’re not celebrating a personal triumph, we’re celebrating the victory of a people who with their vote chose the path of social peace, dialogue, fraternity, and national reconciliation,” Peña told a crowd of supporters Sunday night.
Alegre acknowledged defeat shortly thereafter.
Voters also cast ballots for members of Congress.
Rocket attack kills 4 in Russia
UMAN, Ukraine — Russia’s 14-month-long war brought more deaths on Sunday.
The governor of a Russian region bordering Ukraine said four people were killed in a Ukrainian rocket attack. The rockets hit homes in the village of Suzemka, six miles from the Ukrainian border, said Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz. He said two other residents were injured and that defense systems had knocked down some of the incoming shells.
11 people in India dead after gas leak
NEW DELHI — Eleven people died and four more were hospitalized after a gas leak Sunday in northern India’s Punjab state, local media reported.
The incident occurred at an industrial area in Ludhiana city, but the source of the gas leak is still unclear, police told the Press Trust of India news agency.
Portuguese police: Man kills 3, then self
MADRID — A man fatally shot three people before turning his gun on himself, Portuguese police said Sunday, in what local media described as a dispute among rival pigeon racers.
Andreia Gonçalves, police commissioner in the city of Setubal, south of Lisbon, described a dispute between four men aged between 30 and 60, and said one of them had killed the others before shooting himself. She described the deaths as “an isolated situation” related to an unresolved issue between the men.
Factory activity dips in China in April
BEIJING — China’s factory activity declined in April, an official survey showed Sunday, signaling policymakers’ challenges in sustaining momentum in the country’s economic recovery.
According to the government statistics bureau and an official industry group, a monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 49.2 from March’s 51.9 on a 100-point scale where numbers below 50 indicate activity contracting.
