WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Thursday that states must accommodate the wishes of death row inmates who want to have their pastors pray aloud and even touch them during their executions.
The court ruled in the case of a Texas inmate, John Henry Ramirez, who challenged state rules that would have forced his pastor to remain silent and apart from him as he is put to death.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in an 8-1 opinion joined by conservative and liberal justices that “it is possible to accommodate Ramirez’s sincere religious beliefs without delaying or impeding his execution.” Some other states and the federal government have recently carried out executions where audible prayer and some physical contact were permitted in the execution chamber.
Only Justice Clarence Thomas dissented. Thomas said Ramirez has repeatedly attempted to delay his execution and his current lawsuit “is but the latest iteration in an 18-year pattern of evasion.”
Roberts noted that Texas “appears to have long allowed prison chaplains to pray with inmates in the execution chamber, deciding to prohibit such prayer only in the last several years.” He also rejected concerns that allowing a pastor to touch an inmate could interfere with the intravenous lines that carry the drugs used to carry out the execution.
Court blocks Jersey’s exit from commission
NEWARK, N.J. — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked the state of New Jersey from withdrawing from a bistate commission formed in the 1950s to investigate corruption at the New York region’s ports.
The court’s order sided with the state of New York, which had petitioned the Supreme Court this month to block New Jersey from leaving the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor. It had said it would do so by March 28.
New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday he was disappointed by the high court’s decision but he’s optimistic that the state will eventually be “vindicated” and able to withdraw from the commission.
“I will not give up the fight to protect New Jersey’s interests, which are poorly served by a commission that operates without transparency and has long outlived its usefulness,” Murphy said.
In court filings, New York has claimed New Jersey can’t unilaterally withdraw from the commission under the terms of the compact signed by the two states in 1953.
Justices unanimous in free-speech ruling
WASHINGTON — A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Thursday against an elected public college official in Texas who complained that his colleagues’ censure of his actions violated his free speech rights.
The justices had stepped into a yearslong dispute between the Houston Community College board of trustees and one of its members, Dave Wilson. The board oversees various community colleges in Texas.
Wilson has sued his colleagues on several occasions, arranged for robocalls against some and even hired a private investigator to try to prove another didn’t live in the district she represents, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in his opinion for the court.
In 2018, the board adopted a resolution of censure against Wilson, calling his conduct “not only inappropriate, but reprehensible.” The censure followed an earlier reprimand from the board. Wilson amended one of his lawsuits to challenge the censure.