A long-awaited FBI report, including an analysis of the weapon Alec Baldwin fired last October on the New Mexico set of "Rust," resolved some issues but left untouched key questions surrounding the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The FBI did not draw any conclusions about where live ammunition came from but it concluded that the pistol, a replica of a vintage Pietta Colt .45, "functioned normally when tested in the laboratory." The report also noted that, in order for the revolver to fire, the trigger needed to be pulled.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.