ATHENS, Greece — A stationmaster accused of causing Greece’s deadliest train disaster was charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial on Sunday, while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized for any responsibility Greece’s government might bear for the tragedy.
At least 57 people, many of them in their teens and 20s, were killed when a northbound passenger train and a southbound freight train collided late Tuesday north of the city of Larissa, in central Greece.
Recommended for you
Police and prosecutors have not identified the stationmaster, in line with Greek law.
Israeli ministers OK bill allowing donation
JERUSALEM — Israeli Cabinet ministers on Sunday advanced a bill that would allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to keep a $270,000 donation he received from a relative to pay for his legal bills as he fights corruption charges.
The bill is part of a proposed overhaul of Israel’s legal system by Netanyahu’s new government. The plan has drawn fierce protests for over two months in Israel, the largest seen in years. Netanyahu has been on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes for almost three years. He denies wrongdoing and says the accusations are part of a “witch hunt” orchestrated by a biased media, law enforcement and justice system.
Woman performing in ritual dies in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — A woman performing in the picturesque “Voladores” ritual has died after falling from the 90-foot-high pole, authorities in the central Mexico state of Puebla confirmed Sunday.
The municipal government in the city of Huauchinango said it was canceling the remaining festivities in a sign of mourning. The performers were apparently from a troupe of mainly female “voladores.” They had been performing at the city’s Festival of Flowers when the accident occurred Saturday night. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Police kill 1 suspect in governor’s death
MANILA, Philippines — Police have killed one suspect and arrested three others in the brazen shootings that killed a central Philippine provincial governor and eight others, including poor villagers seeking aid from the political leader, officials said Sunday.
The killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo at his home on Saturday by at least six men armed with assault rifles and wearing military-like camouflage uniforms and bullet-resistant vests was the deadliest in a series of attacks on politicians in recent weeks in the country.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the killing of Degamo, who backed him in the presidential election last year, and said his “government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice.”
Blaze kills 4 children
BELGRADE, Serbia — An apartment fire in a southwestern Serbian town killed four children and injured their parents, police said on Sunday.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire in Novi Pazar, 120 miles from Belgrade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.