Louisville prepares for announcement in Breonna Taylor investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials in Kentucky’s largest city were preparing Tuesday for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaits the state attorney general’s announcement about whether he will charge officers in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death.
With timing of the announcement still uncertain, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency due to the potential for civil unrest, hours after police said they would restrict access in the city’s downtown area. The mayor and police said they were trying to plan ahead of time to protect both demonstrators and the people who live and work there.
But some involved in protests seeking justice for Taylor questioned why the police were going to such “overkill” lengths when the city has been the site of peaceful protests for months.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has declined to set a deadline for his decision. Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder said officials from Cameron’s office have promised to try to give authorities a heads-up.
House votes to block Chinese products made with forced labor
WASHINGTON — A bipartisan bill aimed at keeping goods out of the U.S. that are made with the forced labor of detained ethnic minorities in China passed overwhelmingly Tuesday in the House of Representatives despite concerns about the potential effects on global commerce.
The House voted, 406-3, to declare that any goods produced in the vast Xinjiang region of northwestern China are presumptively made with the forced labor of detained Uighurs and other ethnic minorities, and therefore banned from being imported to the U.S.
If enacted into law, it could have significant ripple effects in global trade by forcing companies to avoid a region that products 80% of the cotton in China, one of the world’s top producers of the fiber, as well as tomatoes and manufactured goods.
Members of Congress say the measure is needed to press China to stop a campaign that has resulted in the detention of more than 1 million Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups under brutal conditions.
Lack of resources, old-growth forest fed fire
LOS ANGELES — A lack of firefighting resources in the hours after it was sparked allowed a fast-moving wildfire to make an unprecedented run through Southern California mountains and eventually find fuel in old-growth trees to become one of Los Angeles County’s largest fires ever, an official said Tuesday.
The Bobcat Fire has burned for more than two weeks and was still threatening more than 1,000 homes after scorching its way through brush and timber down into the Mojave Desert. It’s one of dozens of other major blazes across the West.
By the time staffing was ramped up, flames had found their way deep into inaccessible forest. Embers floated across mountain ridges, igniting towering trees and creating an expanding wall of fire.
As of Monday, the fire was still advancing at one to two miles per hour at times and threatened the desert town of Pearblossom after burning into the Antelope Valley foothill area, across the San Gabriel Mountains from Los Angeles.
Explosion hits Hezbollah stronghold
AIN QANA, Lebanon — A powerful explosion shook a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, sending thick grey smoke billowing over the village, but the cause was not clear.
The Lebanese army said the blast occurred in a building in the southern village of Ain Qana, above the port city of Sidon, and that it was investigating. Lebanon’s official news agency, NNA, said the explosion coincided with intense Israeli overflights “that did not leave the skies” over the area since Tuesday morning.
It said the cause of the explosion, which damaged buildings, shattered windows and caused panic among residents, was not known.
The mysterious blast added to collective anxiety in a country still reeling from last month’s massive explosion in Beirut and struggling with an unprecedented economic crisis.
Putin offers Russia’s vaccine to U.N. staff
MOSCOW — What do you do when Vladimir Putin offers you Russia’s new coronavirus vaccine, for free?
United Nations staff in New York and around the world are now facing that choice, after the Russian president offered Tuesday to provide them the Sputnik-V vaccine in a speech to this year’s General Assembly marking the body’s 75th birthday.
Only results from small early studies on Russian vaccine have been published, raising concerns among some scientists that the vaccine isn’t ready yet for widespread use — and prompting worldwide memes about potential bizarre side effects.
Putin described Tuesday’s offer as a response to popular demand: “Some colleagues from the U.N. have asked about this, and we will not remain indifferent to them.”
U.N. staff didn’t immediately speak out on whether they’d take him up on the offer.
Xi: China to be carbon neutral by 2060
UNITED NATIONS — Chinese President Xi Jinping says his country will aim to stop adding to the global warming problem by 2060.
Xi’s announcement during a speech Tuesday to the U.N. General Assembly is a significant step for the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.
Calling for a “green revolution,” Xi said the coronavirus pandemic had shown the need to preserve the environment.
“Humankind can no longer afford to ignore the repeated warnings of nature,” he said.
Citing the Paris Agreement that he and former U.S. President Barack Obama helped forge in 2015, Xi said his country would raise its emissions reduction targets with “vigorous policies and measures.”
“We aim to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060,” he said.
Bulgarians demand prime minister resign
SOFIA, Bulgaria — Thousands of people took to the streets in cities across Bulgaria on Tuesday, Independence Day, calling on the prime minister and the chief prosecutor to step down over allegations they allowed an oligarchic mafia to seize control of the Balkan country.
The predominantly young protesters say they want real steps to limit corruption and are fed up with the ruling style of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who has been at the helm of three consecutive governments since 2009.
Protesters, who have the support of some two thirds of the population, according to latest opinion polls, want the date of parliamentary elections moved forward from the scheduled one in March.
Police presence in the center of the capital, Sofia, was beefed up after protest organizers said Tuesday’s gathering would turn into a new “great national uprising”.