Kansas Newspaper Raid

Television reporters and videographers from stations across the region prepare to do reports on the aftermath of local police raids on the Marion County Record, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Marion, Kan. The raids on the newspaper's offices and the home of its publisher received international attention and were widely condemned by press freedom watchdog groups. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

 Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — A central Kansas police chief was not only on legally shaky ground when he ordered the raid of a weekly newspaper, experts said, but it may have been a criminal violation of civil rights, a former federal prosecutor added, saying: "I'd probably have the FBI starting to look."

Some legal experts believe the Aug. 11 raid on the Marion County Record's offices and the home of its publisher violated a federal privacy law that protects journalists from having their newsrooms searched. Some believe it violated a Kansas law that makes it more difficult to force reporters and editors to disclose their sources or unpublished material.

