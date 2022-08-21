Wendy’s pulls lettuce from sandwiches in 3 states amid E. coli outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill.

