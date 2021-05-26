GOP offers $1 trillion infrastructure plan in attempt to revive negotiations
WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans revived negotiations Tuesday over President Joe Biden’s sweeping investment plan, preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal that would be funded with COVID-19 relief money as a counteroffer to the White House ahead of a Memorial Day deadline toward a bipartisan deal.
The Republicans said they would disclose details of the new offer by Thursday, sounding upbeat after both sides had panned other offers.
At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki declined to address the new plan but said: “We expect this week to be a week of progress.”
Biden had dropped his $2.3 trillion opening bid to $1.7 trillion, and Republicans had nudged their initial $568 billion offer up by about $50 billion late last week, but talks teetered as both sides complained the movement was insufficient.
Epstein’s prison guards admit falsifying records
NEW YORK — Two Bureau of Prisons guards admitted falsifying records Tuesday after financier Jeffrey Epstein’s jail death in a deferred prosecution deal that will spare them a criminal record if they fully cooperate with investigators.
Guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas agreed to the deals in Manhattan federal court as they admitted their guilt before Judge Analisa Torres to accusations in an indictment that will be dismissed if they follow all the rules of their agreement for six months. The judge later signed orders approving the deal.
“You shall truthfully and completely disclose all information with respect to the activities of yourself and others related to your employment by the Bureau of Prisons, which information can be used for any purpose,” the judge told them as she read details of the deal from court documents.
Epstein took his life at a Manhattan lockup in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death, a major embarrassment to the Bureau of Prisons, touched off intense scrutiny of operations at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal jail adjacent to two large federal courthouses in lower Manhattan.
Senators work toward deal on Jan. 6 commission
WASHINGTON — Senators labored Tuesday to find a path forward for legislation creating a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, debating potential changes in a long-shot attempt to overcome growing GOP opposition.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin are leading the informal talks, according to two people familiar with the effort. The talks are, for now, focused on two issues that Republican senators have cited for their opposition to the House-passed legislation to create the commission — ensuring that the panel’s staff is evenly split between the parties and making sure the commission’s work does not spill over into the midterm election year.
Collins and Manchin have traded potential changes to the bill and have consulted with other senators as part of the effort, according to the two people and another person with knowledge of the negotiations. The three people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks.
Biden to visit Tulsa on 100th anniversary of riot
The White House said Tuesday that Biden will visit Tulsa on June 1. His appearance will follow a weekend of events including a keynote speech from Stacey Abrams and a performance by John Legend.
In 1921, a white mob descended on the Black section of Tulsa, known as Greenwood, and burned 1,000 homes and looted hundreds more. The community has never recovered from the attack.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation was wrongly allowed to represent himself during a critical phase of his trial, his attorneys argued Tuesday, saying Dylann Roof’s continuing “delusional belief” he’d be saved by white nationalists — but only if he kept mental health evidence out of his defense — should have shown his trial judge he wasn’t competent.
Before a three-judge panel, Roof’s attorneys argued that an appellate court should vacate his convictions and death sentence, or remand his case to court for a “proper competency evaluation,” something they argue wasn’t done during his trial in 2017.
That year, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime. Authorities have said Roof opened fire during the closing prayer of a 2015 Bible study at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled. He was 21 years old at the time.
DENVER — A 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people in March at a Colorado supermarket made his second court appearance Tuesday, and a judge scheduled a September hearing to review evidence in the case.
The hearing for suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa lasted about two minutes and did not include any substantive discussion about the case, including his defense team’s claim the Alissa suffers from an unspecified mental illness.
At Alissa’s first hearing the week of the March 22 attack in Boulder, defense attorney Kathryn Herold said the defense legal team needed two or three months to evaluate his “mental illness” and evidence collected by investigators before proceeding. She did not provide more specific details about his mental health at that time.
A law enforcement official briefed on the shooting previously said that the suspect’s family told investigators they believed Alissa was suffering from some type of mental illness, including delusions. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.