3 officers dead in Haiti after police, gangs clash
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — One of Haiti’s gangs stormed a key part of the capital, Port-Au-Prince, and battled with police throughout the day, leaving at least three officers dead.
The violence Friday was the latest episode of lawlessness that has torn through the Caribbean nation.
A police patrol was ambushed by gang gunmen Friday morning, Lionel Lazarre, head of the National Union for Haitian Police, said Saturday. The officers called for backup but were angered because reinforcements never arrived, he said.
At least three officers died in the violence, one was missing and one was treated at a hospital for bullet wounds, police confirmed late Friday. Fighting continued throughout Friday and tensions remained high Saturday.
The United Nations estimates 60% of Haiti’s capital is controlled by gangs, but many residents say gang warfare has expanded past the fringes and into most of the city.
Brazil declares emergency for group in the Amazon
BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazil’s government has declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria as a consequence of illegal mining.
The decree, signed by Health Minister Nisia Trindade late Friday, has no expiration date and allows for hiring extra personnel. It determines that the team in charge has to publish reports regarding the Indigenous group’s health and general well-being.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also created a multiministerial committee, to be coordinated by his chief of staff, for an initial period of 90 days. He is traveling to Roraima state’s capital, Boa Vista, where many ill Yanomami have been admitted to specialized hospitals.
The Yanomami are the largest native group in Brazil, with a population of around 30,000 that lives in an area larger than 22 million acres in the northern area of the Amazon rainforest, close to the border with Venezuela.
Burkina Faso’s army frees 66 abducted people
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Burkina Faso’s army has freed 66 women and children who were abducted earlier this month by Islamic extremists while gathering food in the country’s northern Sahel region, according to a state television report Friday.
National broadcaster RTB reported that armed forces had located the hostages during a military operation in Center-North region. The group included 39 children, with four infants among them.
Authorities have said they had been out in the countryside gathering wild fruit near the town of Arbinda in Soum province when Islamic extremists kidnapped them on Jan. 12 and 13.
French troops to depart
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Burkina Faso’s junta government late Saturday ordered hundreds of French troops to depart the West African country within a month, following in the path of neighboring Mali, whose nation is also headed by a coup leader.
National broadcaster RTB made the announcement, citing the official Agence d’Information du Burkina. The news agency said the decision had been made Wednesday to end the presence of France’s military on Burkinabe soil.
Protesters took to the streets of the capital, Ouagadougou, last week to call for the ouster of the French ambassador and the closure of a French military base north of the capital. About 400 French special forces soldiers are currently based there, France 24 reported.
The move by Burkina Faso’s regime comes five months after France completed its withdrawal from Mali after nine years fighting Islamic extremists alongside regional troops. Many of those are now based in Niger and Chad instead.
Boat capsizes; 3 killed
NAIROBI, Kenya — A boat carrying tourists capsized in southeastern Kenya on Saturday, killing three people and leaving one person missing, police said. Around two dozen people were rescued.
The cause of the capsizing wasn’t immediately known.
